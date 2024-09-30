Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Johnson Is All Grown Up

On August 14, 2001, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia introduced their daughter, Simone Johnson, to the world. With Dwayne at the peak of his success within the WWE, it was hard for him to be a present father for Simone. During his 2023 appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," he discussed this dilemma. "When I had Simone, I was flying by the seat of my pants," he explained. "I was wrestling full time. I started transitioning into movies full time. I had so much s*** going on so I like to say me and Simone grew up together. So we had a relationship where I was always gone, but we tried to keep it together."

Luckily, they did and their relationship flourished as a result. Once his daughters Jasmine and Tiana entered the picture, Dwayne would reference his experience with Simone as a reason why he's strict about quality time with his children. When asked about the legitimacy of his rumored presidential run during his interview with Tracy Smith from "CBS Sunday Morning," Dwayne debunked the rumor, stating that it would take away from raising his daughters. "I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter was growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life," he said. "That's what the presidency will do. So, my number one priority is my daughters."

