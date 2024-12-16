CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Spent Years Fighting Health Issues Until Doctors Found The Cause
Dealing with long-term health problems is never easy. It's especially difficult when no one can seem to determine what exactly the problem is. For a time, this stressful, scary idea was very much a reality for CNN anchor Kasie Hunt. But fortunately, she was ultimately able to get the treatment she needed once doctors finally found out what was wrong.
In an October 2021 interview with People, Hunt recalled how she came to be diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. "I had headaches a few years ago when I was pregnant with my son that we had checked out and that we were just making sure to monitor generally," she said. "I started getting really bad ones in March of 2021 and made an appointment with a neurologist to see what might be going on." Hunt figured the pain simply stemmed from her family's history of chronic migraines. However, medical tests suggested something else was at play — even if no one was sure exactly what that was. Luckily, though, subsequent tests ruled out cancer.
Still, the headaches not only persisted — but got worse. The other shoe dropped in August 2021, when Hunt's doctors noticed a small rate of growth in her brain. "Once we learned that, then we really had to take some action," Hunt told People. "Once you see growth in the brain, that means that there is a tumor growing in the brain." The CNN anchor underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumor in early October 2021.
Kasie Hunt made a full recovery after her surgery
In her initial October 2021 interview with People, Kasie Hunt lamented what had, up until that point, been a slow (but promising) recovery process. One year later, though, the news personality took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that she had made a full recovery. "Today I am humbled to be able to say I am completely healthy and can physically live my life as though it never happened," she wrote. Still, it did happen, and Hunt added that surviving the experience had given her a new lease on life. "I am a better person for it," she shared. "I am a better journalist for it. My empathy for people facing health challenges, chronic pain and illness, aging — it's expanded in ways I never could have understood."
Hunt shared another health update another year later, in October 2023, echoing the sentiment of her 2022 post. "Two years to the day since I went in for brain surgery [at Penn Medicine] to remove what turned out to be a benign tumor," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Since then our daughter Grey was born, and her brother is now 4 years old. I thank God for every day I get to spend with them. Facing this gave me such a gift — unshakable conviction about what matters and a perspective I don't think I could have gained until much later in my life had this not happened. Hold your people close."