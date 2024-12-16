CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Spent Years Fighting Health Issues Until Doctors Found The Cause

Dealing with long-term health problems is never easy. It's especially difficult when no one can seem to determine what exactly the problem is. For a time, this stressful, scary idea was very much a reality for CNN anchor Kasie Hunt. But fortunately, she was ultimately able to get the treatment she needed once doctors finally found out what was wrong.

Advertisement

In an October 2021 interview with People, Hunt recalled how she came to be diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. "I had headaches a few years ago when I was pregnant with my son that we had checked out and that we were just making sure to monitor generally," she said. "I started getting really bad ones in March of 2021 and made an appointment with a neurologist to see what might be going on." Hunt figured the pain simply stemmed from her family's history of chronic migraines. However, medical tests suggested something else was at play — even if no one was sure exactly what that was. Luckily, though, subsequent tests ruled out cancer.

Still, the headaches not only persisted — but got worse. The other shoe dropped in August 2021, when Hunt's doctors noticed a small rate of growth in her brain. "Once we learned that, then we really had to take some action," Hunt told People. "Once you see growth in the brain, that means that there is a tumor growing in the brain." The CNN anchor underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumor in early October 2021.

Advertisement