Matt Rife's Most Cringey & Controversial Moments

When his career took off, Matt Rife went from small comedy venues to giant stages around the globe on his 2023-2024 world tour, "ProbleMATTic." The comedy star even took on a new challenge, sharing his set with millions of viewers at home in his 2023 Netflix special, "Matt Rife: Natural Selection." Before this, many people online had probably only seen his hilarious crowd work, but none of his actual comedy. That may have been for the best, because Rife caused ire with a controversial domestic violence joke that went viral.

The special, which was shot in front of a Washington, D.C., crowd, began with Rife telling the audience about his grandfather's love for Maryland, before sharing his own negative feelings on Baltimore. The joke about the city went as follows: Rife and his friend were at a restaurant in Baltimore, where they saw a hostess with a black eye. After making a comment about keeping her in the kitchen, his punchline was, "I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye" (via YouTube). It wasn't the best way to warm up the crowd, and it certainly wasn't well received by fans at home.

His fanbase, largely women, were appalled. One X (formerly Twitter) user summed it up in their comments about the joke. "'Comedian' Matt Rife was catapulted to fame mostly due to women but as soon as he gets a special he lets his true nature come to light," they wrote. "Starting off [with a] joke [about] domestic violence & adding in some [ableist] 'jokes' really tells you who he is. He is a walking red flag." But instead of apologizing, Rife doubled down.

