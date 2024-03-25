The Complete Transformation Of Matt Rife

The following article mentions suicide, mental health struggles, and domestic violence.

A lot of entertainers are tagged with the "overnight success" label, but few have achieved such a meteoric rise as Matt Rife. One of the hottest names in standup comedy, Rife is among the ever-increasing group of stars who've become famous via social media — in his case, TikTok.

Thanks to one of his routines going viral, the Ohio-born comic has been able to parlay his online celebrity into mainstream showbiz success. That was proven when presale tickets for his ProbleMATTic World Tour were offered — and he wound up selling more than 600,000 within the first 48 hours. That was a far cry from just a year earlier, when he struggled to fill hundred-seat venues and contemplated packing it in and finding another vocation. "It still feels completely unreal," Rife marveled of his stratospheric success in an interview with Deadline.

Despite his youth, Rife is no comedy rookie; in fact, he's been performing standup since he was a teenager. As a result, his recent ascent to a whole other level of celebrity is not something that he takes lightly. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most people do not get," he said in that interview, laying out the philosophy with which he'd approached his sudden success. "So enjoy it," he added, "but work on maintaining it." As he continues his climb up the showbiz ladder, read on to find out how he got there by experiencing the complete transformation of Matt Rife.