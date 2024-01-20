These Facts About Matt Rife Are Just Sad

When Matt Rife was just a year old, tragedy struck and he experienced his first brush with death after his father died by suicide. Although the comedian didn't have the opportunity to spend much time with his father, it's clear that he still had an impact on Rife's life. In a 2017 Instagram post, the TikTok star posted a Father's Day tribute to his late dad with a caption that read, "Love and miss you everyday, wondering how different things would've been if you were still here. Regardless God had it planned unfairly, but it's only made me stronger as a man."

In April 2022, the comedian sat down with Bert Kreischer for an interview on "Bertcast" and spoke about what it feels like to now have surpassed his dad's age. "He was 20. ... It's weird to think about. I'm 26 now and when you think about your dad, no matter what stage, you think of like, a grown man. But ... I'm older than my dad ever was," he said. Rife went on to explain that he believes his father was depressed and had a strained living situation when he ended his own life. While it's a tragic story, Rife thankfully still has his mother to rely on for support.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org