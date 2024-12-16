Tragic Details About The Death Of Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley and her son, Benjamin Keough, were reportedly very close, and therefore, his death took a great toll on her – they even got matching tattoos one Mother's Day. According to Page Six, when Presley saw her son's body after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound she said, "What did you do, Benjamin?" Presley kept her son's body on ice in a room at their home, keeping it at a steady temperature of 55 degrees for two months, as revealed in Presley and Riley Keough's book (via Page Six). The 27-year-old's body was later buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Riley also noted that shortly before Benjamin's death, he reached out to his mom with concerns for his mental health: "We found a text sent to my mom a couple of weeks before he died that read, 'I think something's wrong with me mentally or something like that. I think I have a mental health issue,'" she wrote. "It's heartbreaking to me that he only realized he might need help just two weeks before he killed himself."

Presley had a difficult time grieving Benjamin's death; she shared with People how she did so. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe," she wrote in the magazine. "You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Advertisement

Lisa Marie later died in 2023 from cardiac arrest, though her daughter had told People, "...We all knew she died of a broken heart." The two left behind Riley and Lisa Marie's twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood to mourn their loss.