Whatever Happened To Former Disney Star Erin Cardillo?

From 2008 to 2011, former Disney star Erin Cardillo might have been most recognizable to children and tweens for her role as teacher Emma Tutweiller in "The Suite Life on Deck," the spinoff of "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Cardillo starred in 24 out of the show's 71 total episodes. Since then, Cardillo has popped up in various guest spots on television. Between 2012 and 2015, she has appeared in high-profile shows including "Hawaii Five-0," "Bones," "Melissa & Joey," and "Criminal Minds." Her work has since led her to find more responsibilities behind the camera.

Aside from her acting gigs, Cardillo has found her calling as a writer and producer. She co-created The CW series "Significant Mother" in 2015 and "Life Sentence" in 2018, and she was credited as an executive producer for both. Her additional writing credits include episodes of the "Full House" reboot "Fuller House," which had its series finale in 2020, and the Netflix series "Virgin River," in addition to the screenplay for the 2019 movie "Isn't It Romantic." She's also served as a co-executive producer on 13 episodes "Fuller House," as well as 11 episodes "Virgin River's" fifth season and its upcoming sixth season. While promoting its new installment on Instagram in October 2024, she said, "All my rom-drama dreams are coming true ... Love this cast and their work this season is beyond, beyond!"

