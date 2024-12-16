Whatever Happened To Former Disney Star Erin Cardillo?
From 2008 to 2011, former Disney star Erin Cardillo might have been most recognizable to children and tweens for her role as teacher Emma Tutweiller in "The Suite Life on Deck," the spinoff of "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Cardillo starred in 24 out of the show's 71 total episodes. Since then, Cardillo has popped up in various guest spots on television. Between 2012 and 2015, she has appeared in high-profile shows including "Hawaii Five-0," "Bones," "Melissa & Joey," and "Criminal Minds." Her work has since led her to find more responsibilities behind the camera.
Aside from her acting gigs, Cardillo has found her calling as a writer and producer. She co-created The CW series "Significant Mother" in 2015 and "Life Sentence" in 2018, and she was credited as an executive producer for both. Her additional writing credits include episodes of the "Full House" reboot "Fuller House," which had its series finale in 2020, and the Netflix series "Virgin River," in addition to the screenplay for the 2019 movie "Isn't It Romantic." She's also served as a co-executive producer on 13 episodes "Fuller House," as well as 11 episodes "Virgin River's" fifth season and its upcoming sixth season. While promoting its new installment on Instagram in October 2024, she said, "All my rom-drama dreams are coming true ... Love this cast and their work this season is beyond, beyond!"
Erin Cardillo is loving life
Outside of her television work, former Disney star Erin Cardillo seems to be living life to the fullest. On her Insta page, she's shared ample pictures of her with her son, whom she's spent quality time with at home, at baseball games, and out in nature. "Grateful for this little person who is very big and almost 7," Cardillo said of her son in a November 2023 Instagram post. "Grateful for health, work that I love and most of all, community. Thank you to everyone who hosted us and cooked and texted and called and sent nice thoughts. Hope you were all surround[ed] by love today."
Cardillo's Instagram also shows she's been quite busy traveling. On April 7, 2024, she posted a selfie of herself soaking in the sun in Kauai, Hawaii, while in another post made on July 7, 2024, she posed with her son on California's Mammoth Mountain. "Best adventure buddy," she said in the post.