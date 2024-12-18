Celebrities That Cher Isn't A Fan Of
Who doesn't like Cher? When it comes to this iconic performer, the answer must be something close to "no one." Yet just because this ultimate Hollywood legend has many fans, that doesn't mean that the feeling is mutual. Cher has had quite the stunning transformation over the course of her nearly 60-year-long career, but one thing stays consistent: she always seems to stay true to herself. Consequently, there have been several occasions over the years when she didn't mince words about a fellow star who she wasn't too fond of. And her list of not-so-favorite celebs is certainly interesting.
Some didn't win Cher over when they worked with her, while others' public personas put a bad taste in her mouth. Whatever the reason, though, if she doesn't like you, she has no problem letting the world know. We love a star who can be candid about their true feelings, and Cher certainly fits into that category. For this reason, we know the folks in Hollywood who aren't on her good side.
Miley Cyrus
Few award-show performances have been as memorable as Miley Cyrus' set at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). She danced and twerked in a shiny, barely-there beige lingerie set next to a referee uniform-clad Robin Thicke while singing "Blurred Lines." She also sported an elaborate mouse bodysuit while performing alongside backup dancers dressed as teddy bears. Suffice it to say, the whole production garnered mixed reviews. But we don't have to wonder what Cher's take on the performance was. She told USA Today very simply that the whole song and dance "was so bad."
Surely hearing this feedback from a legend like Cher couldn't have felt good for Cyrus. Unfortunately for her, though, the "Believe" singer didn't stop there. "I'm not old-fashioned," Cher said. "She could have come out naked, and if she'd just rocked the house, I would have said, 'You go, girl.'" But according to the actress, the performance just didn't work. "She can't dance, her body looked like hell, the song wasn't great, one cheek was hanging out," she continued. "And, chick, don't stick out your tongue if it's coated."
While Cher may have hated Cyrus' performance, it doesn't seem that she actually hates the artist behind it. In fact, after her remarks came to light, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologize for being so candid about her thoughts. "I Think What I Think,but Having Said That ... I'm a little ashamed," she wrote. "I didn't keep my big Opinionated mouth Shut," she added in a second tweet. "WTF is MY PROBLEM!"
Michael Jackson
Like Cher, Michael Jackson was a musical icon whose career spanned decades. Over time, though, he became a controversial figure, and Cher is on the list of people who aren't exactly fans. Per CBS News, in 2003, she told TV Guide that she used to think of Jackson as a "great artist." But like many others, one particular thing changed her tune about the music legend. "I don't really care what he does to his face," she said of his ever-changing appearance. "He could just erase it as far as I'm concerned." What bothered her about Jackson had nothing to do with his looks. "I don't like him anymore," she said. "And it's because of his children. I cannot imagine putting my children through what he put his children through."
Cher went on to discuss the infamous moment when Jackson dangled his baby from a balcony in front of screaming fans. "He had this child rolled up in a blanket, and I was thinking, 'What kind of life is this?'" she explained. "Then I saw the recent documentary on him, and I thought, 'This guy is nuts. He shouldn't have these children.'" Then she touched on something pretty relatable: The feeling that who an artist is as a person can change how we feel about their work. "As an artist, I can't fault his art because he was brilliant ... I wouldn't buy anything now," she explained.
Directors Frank Oz and Peter Bogdanovich
Working with Cher is surely an exciting moment for anyone in Hollywood. Interestingly, it seems that the star hasn't had a problem with most folks she's worked with. In 2024, however, she told The Times about the few occasions when she wasn't so fond of the directors on her projects. "There are only two directors I didn't like," she said, saying "the guy from 'The Muppets'" was one of them. "The guy from 'The Muppets'" is none other than Frank Oz, who directed the star in the 1990 film "Mermaids." Cher noted that she actually respected Oz's talent, but that wasn't enough to make her want to work with him. "I actually got the guy from 'The Muppets' fired," she explained. "I said, either you're going or I'm going, which is a shame because he's a really good director, but he had a thing about me. He would go, 'At least my wife loves me!'"
By the sound of it, though, Oz may not have been Cher's all-time least favorite director. That title seems to go to Peter Bogdanovich. "He was an a******," she said. "He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f****** arrogant. I really, really disliked him." The singer recounted a moment on the set of the 1985 film, "Mask," when Bogdanovich allegedly screamed at her. "Oh yeah, he was a pig," she said.
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has no shortage of celebrity haters, and Cher is a proud member of that club. She hasn't been shy with her feelings about Trump, and as is true for many folks, the idea of him having yet another term in the White House is far from a pleasant thought. "I almost got an ulcer the last time," she told The Guardian back in 2023. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]." It really didn't come as any surprise that Trump's first presidency wasn't easy for Cher. Back in 2020, she wrote on X, "I wish trump every Moment Of suffering he's Brought Our Country. Every moment Of Pain He's Caused Our People."
Evidently, Cher had a profound dislike for Trump after his first presidency, but she actually knew how she felt about him before he ever took office. Back in 2016, she spoke at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton, who ultimately lost against Trump in that year's election. The actress was certainly outspoken about Trump. "I just think he's a f****** idiot" she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. She also poked fun at his infamous slogan. "He doesn't mean we want to 'Make America Great Again,'" she said. "He means: We want to make America straight and white. He just says the weirdest s***." Ultimately, she put her hopes for Trump simply, saying she wishes "he would fall off the face of the earth."
Madonna
Cher's feud with fellow mononymous musical icon Madonna is one of her most famous cases of bad blood with another celeb. When asked about Madonna in a 1991 interview with journalist Steve Kmetko, Cher said "there are lots of things that I respect about her." But that wasn't all. "There's something about her that I don't like," she added. "She's mean, I don't like that." She went on to say that in her experience with the star, Madonna "acts like a spoiled brat all the time." In another '90s interview with Terry Wogan spotlighted on Entertainment Tonight, the star said that Madonna is "unbelievably creative, because she's not unbelievably talented; she's not beautiful, but she's kind of — she's rude."
Evidently, time did not change Cher's opinion of Madonna. Decades later, when the "Moonstruck" star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, she was asked to "name three celebrities you'd want to do a duet with." The star then brought up her feud when she really didn't have to. "Oh, Adele, Pink, and um ... not Madonna," she said. This was five years after Cher did a Reddit AMA in which she was asked if her beef with Madonna had changed over time. "Do you still hate madonna?" a fan asked, to which Cher replied, "I never hated her, I just thought she was a b****. Actually I quite respect her."