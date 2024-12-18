Celebrities That Cher Isn't A Fan Of

Few award-show performances have been as memorable as Miley Cyrus' set at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). She danced and twerked in a shiny, barely-there beige lingerie set next to a referee uniform-clad Robin Thicke while singing "Blurred Lines." She also sported an elaborate mouse bodysuit while performing alongside backup dancers dressed as teddy bears. Suffice it to say, the whole production garnered mixed reviews. But we don't have to wonder what Cher's take on the performance was. She told USA Today very simply that the whole song and dance "was so bad."

Surely hearing this feedback from a legend like Cher couldn't have felt good for Cyrus. Unfortunately for her, though, the "Believe" singer didn't stop there. "I'm not old-fashioned," Cher said. "She could have come out naked, and if she'd just rocked the house, I would have said, 'You go, girl.'" But according to the actress, the performance just didn't work. "She can't dance, her body looked like hell, the song wasn't great, one cheek was hanging out," she continued. "And, chick, don't stick out your tongue if it's coated."

While Cher may have hated Cyrus' performance, it doesn't seem that she actually hates the artist behind it. In fact, after her remarks came to light, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologize for being so candid about her thoughts. "I Think What I Think,but Having Said That ... I'm a little ashamed," she wrote. "I didn't keep my big Opinionated mouth Shut," she added in a second tweet. "WTF is MY PROBLEM!"

