Cher Isn't Shy With Her Real Feelings About Donald Trump

Iconic singer Cher is known for more than just her unparalleled voice and unique fashion sense; she's also known for her unapologetic attitude and outspoken opinions. When Cher has something to say, she's going to say it for the whole world to hear. And she has long been determined to share her opinions on the ever-controversial Donald Trump, whether he likes it or not.

While Cher is certainly not the only celebrity to share her disdain for Trump (or, like in Henry Winkler's case, share unpleasant interactions they had with Trump), she has a long history of sharing her contempt for the TV personality turned politician. A feud between the two first went public in 2012 when Cher expressed her dislike of Republican candidate Mitt Romney. Trump, who is never one to hesitate when crafting his social media posts, came to Romney's defense by calling Cher, "an average talent who is out of touch with reality."

Cher has not taken the criticism lying down. For years now, she has continued to be vocal about her feelings for Trump and has not wavered from speaking her mind about politics. In 2020, she called the former president, "the most vindictive person I've ever witnessed," in an interview with The Guardian, and said that he has made American culture "toxic."

