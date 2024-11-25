Cher Isn't Shy With Her Real Feelings About Donald Trump
Iconic singer Cher is known for more than just her unparalleled voice and unique fashion sense; she's also known for her unapologetic attitude and outspoken opinions. When Cher has something to say, she's going to say it for the whole world to hear. And she has long been determined to share her opinions on the ever-controversial Donald Trump, whether he likes it or not.
While Cher is certainly not the only celebrity to share her disdain for Trump (or, like in Henry Winkler's case, share unpleasant interactions they had with Trump), she has a long history of sharing her contempt for the TV personality turned politician. A feud between the two first went public in 2012 when Cher expressed her dislike of Republican candidate Mitt Romney. Trump, who is never one to hesitate when crafting his social media posts, came to Romney's defense by calling Cher, "an average talent who is out of touch with reality."
Cher has not taken the criticism lying down. For years now, she has continued to be vocal about her feelings for Trump and has not wavered from speaking her mind about politics. In 2020, she called the former president, "the most vindictive person I've ever witnessed," in an interview with The Guardian, and said that he has made American culture "toxic."
What Cher has said about Donald Trump on X
Cher has often taken to social media to share her disapproval of Donald Trump, with Cher's X (formerly Twitter) account being particularly iconic and her public take-downs date back to before Trump made his way to the White House. Cher was quick to let her followers know that she was not a fan when she replied to a user on X in 2015, saying, "Donald Trump's Punishment, is being DONALD TRUMP. He has superior intellect, but no empathy [broken-heart emoji] We must protect weakest among us." At this point, Cher did acknowledge Trump's smarts but took back the sentiment the following year.
In May 2016, it was clear that Cher had nothing to say about Trump other than criticisms. She posted on X, "made mistake of saying, next [to] other candidates trump was smart [angry emoji] I LOST MY MIND!! HE'S HITLER!! SUPPORT HIM!? ID RATHER CHEW GLASS." Cher continued to share her dissatisfaction with Trump during his presidency, posting on X, "After today I can no longer call him President Trump ... From this day forward ......... HE'S 'PRESIDENT TROLL'."
Trump, now president-elect, had not responded to Cher's posts until 2019 when he expressed his agreement with the singer over her thoughts on immigration when she said Los Angeles needed to take care of its own citizens first. But the pop star was quick to prove she was not on the same page as Trump by posting on X, "I AGREE... THAT DEMS STILL DON'T GET, THEY'RE PLAYING POLITICS,& trump's PLAYING BUTCHER YOUR ENEMIES & CREATE CONSTANT MAYHEM."
Cher said she would leave the country if Trump was reelected
During her promotion of her new Christmas album in 2023, the ever-stunning Cher said she would be quick to leave the United States of America if Donald Trump was elected president again. Remembering his previous term in office, "I almost got an ulcer the last time," Cher told The Guardian. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave." She made a similar sentiment in 2016, jokingly saying if Trump won that she would "move to Jupiter."
Cher was dedicated to her relocation plan, but changed her mind by deciding to stay with her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards. Edwards has a five-year-old son and Cher did not want to cause a separation between the two. "She did intend to leave the United States if Donald Trump got elected, but things are different now than they were one year ago," an insider exclusively told The Daily Mail. "She gave that interview before she was so committed." The source also noted, "She's infuriated by the outcome, but she also knows that running will not solve anything."
Cher blasted Trump's anti-trans rhetoric
Cher has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender rights and freedoms as her son Chaz Bono was famously one of the first celebrities to share their transition with the public. The proud mom has often called out Donald Trump and the American government for pushing anti-trans legislation that could be made into law. "It's something like 500 bills they're trying to pass," she explained, speaking with The Guardian. "I was with two trans girls the other night — and of course my own child [Chaz]. I was saying 'We've got to stand together.' I don't know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don't put anything past them."
Cher has been honest about her experience with her son's transition and has shared that while it was hard to adjust and accept it at first, she quickly accepted. "It wasn't easy," she recalled in a 2019 interview with CNN. "But you don't really lose them. They just are in a different shape." In 2018, she expressed how she was hopeful that acceptance would see its day, though maybe not while she would be alive to see it. "The more we get mixed, the more we are tolerant. Eventually, it's going to be great," she told The Washington Post. "But I don't know if I'll see it in my lifetime, because Trump has done so much damage and I'm not sure people really understand how deep the damage goes."
Cher campaigned for Biden in 2020
After four years of Donald Trump as president and years of sharing her disdain for him, Cher was eager to campaign against Trump when he ran for reelection. Cher publicly campaigned for Trump's opponent Joe Biden by appearing at rallies across the country and showing her support. She praised Biden as "honest" and "true" and even recorded a song for his campaign. The song "Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe" was a take on a tune originally featured in the musical "Cabin in the Sky." Biden took to social media following Cher's endorsement, uploading a picture of her smiling and embracing the Democratic nominee. He cleverly captioned the image with a play on the pop icon's famous lyrics, writing "Do you believe in life after Trump?"
Do you believe in life after Trump? pic.twitter.com/azZ1qZCqFW
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2020
While campaigning for Biden, Cher was quick to share why she thought Trump was the wrong candidate for the job. She criticized his term in office, saying, "Trump is like Nixon on steroids. I'm just praying that our people will vote in a quantity that he will not be able to change the vote," Cher said (via The Daily Mail). "He's got a lot of dirty tricksters." On election day 2020, she made her final plea on social media, posting "VOTE!! WE CHANGE [American flag emoji],ONE VOTE AT A TIME!! YOUR VOTE COULD BE THE VOTE THAT CHANGES THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. NO B.S,THERE HAS [to] BE 'THAT ONE LAST VOTE' THAT CHANGES OUR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN,FAMILIES & FRIENDS LIVES. THERE IS 'ONE VOTE' THAT CAN CHANGE OUR DESTINY,& ITS 'YOURS.'"
Cher has never been coy about how she feels
The impact Cher has had on the music industry is unmistakable, but her contributions to pop culture are unmatched. Her decades-long career includes memorable quotes and anecdotes that set Cher apart from the rest. From a young age, Cher has spoken out in support of women's liberty, and her previous conversations have taken new life on social media with several fans re-sharing her interviews of the past.
One moment in particular that has gone viral is a 1996 interview that Cher sat down for with journalist Jane Pauley. She reflected on her independence as a woman and shared how she had reached a level of success where she did not need anyone to take care of her. "I adore men — I think men are the coolest. But you don't really need them to live," Cher told Pauley. "My mom said to me 'You know sweetheart? One day you should settle down and marry a rich man.' I said 'Mom, I am a rich man.'"
And the superstar has continued to preach acceptance and hope for future generations. "I want people to know that, as a group, we can change things," she told People (via Vanity Fair). "We can make them hear our voice. We can join organizations. We can keep the fight up. We have to keep this fight up. We can't become complacent."