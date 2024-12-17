Christina Applegate Won An Award For An Iconic Show She Guest Starred In, But Never Watched

Though her career might be nearing its end, Christina Applegate is about as versatile an actress as any, with an impressive repertoire of cameos under her belt. She had a guest appearance in an episode of "Reno 911," an episode of "The Muppets" TV show, and, most notably, in a couple of episodes of "Friends." And it was her appearance in "Friends" that garnered her a prestigious award — an Emmy.

Applegate played Amy Green, Rachel Green's older sister on "Friends." In fact, she was involved in one of the most iconic episodes of the beloved series, "The One With Rachel's Other Sister." The episode was one of the show's many Thanksgiving episodes, and Applegate's character shows up unannounced on Thanksgiving, surprising Rachel.

Of Amy Green, Christina Applegate said in an interview with Today, "There are people who are really self-unaware, and they have absolutely no filter." She does not hold back when describing her chaotic "Friends" character, knowing as well that she is one of the most popular guest stars.