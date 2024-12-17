Christina Applegate Won An Award For An Iconic Show She Guest Starred In, But Never Watched
Though her career might be nearing its end, Christina Applegate is about as versatile an actress as any, with an impressive repertoire of cameos under her belt. She had a guest appearance in an episode of "Reno 911," an episode of "The Muppets" TV show, and, most notably, in a couple of episodes of "Friends." And it was her appearance in "Friends" that garnered her a prestigious award — an Emmy.
Applegate played Amy Green, Rachel Green's older sister on "Friends." In fact, she was involved in one of the most iconic episodes of the beloved series, "The One With Rachel's Other Sister." The episode was one of the show's many Thanksgiving episodes, and Applegate's character shows up unannounced on Thanksgiving, surprising Rachel.
Of Amy Green, Christina Applegate said in an interview with Today, "There are people who are really self-unaware, and they have absolutely no filter." She does not hold back when describing her chaotic "Friends" character, knowing as well that she is one of the most popular guest stars.
Even after her Emmy, Applegate never watched Friends
Christina Applegate has been nominated for, and won, an impressive number of Emmy awards, including a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Jen Harding on Netflix's "Dead To Me." However, she only won one Primetime Emmy, and that was the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, which she won for her portrayal of Amy Green. She actually won the Emmy for her first appearance on the show, in "The One With Rachel's Other Sister." She would also be nominated for her second appearance in the episode "The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits."
Applegate hosts a podcast, "MeSsy," with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. On an October 2024 episode of the podcast, she admitted to never having watched "Friends." Applegate explains, "That's what's so funny is I literally won an Emmy on that show and I had never seen it before I went on and now I'm obsessed." She elaborated that while she had seen the episodes in which she appeared after they aired, she wasn't familiar with the greater context of the show.
Not only had she never seen the show before her guest appearance, Applegate explains on the MeSsy podcast that, at the time of the episode, she had only recently started watching the show. Over 20 years after winning the Emmy in 2003, Applegate has finally started to take a liking to "Friends."