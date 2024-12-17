Here's Katy Perry's Response To Rumors She's Had Plastic Surgery
Katy Perry loves to change up her look, but she has a clear response to any accusations of plastic surgery: "All of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake," she told Refinery29. Still, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer isn't losing sleep over it, adding, "It doesn't really matter."
Perry is happy to acknowledge the cosmetic enhancements she has splurged on. While she hasn't gone under the knife, she admits she's gotten laser treatments and fillers. "I've done lasers and got injections under my eyes for the hollowing," she explained to Refinery29.
This isn't the first time the stunningly beautiful singer has shut down these kinds of rumors. In 2014, she told GQ, "I've never had any plastic surgery. Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a tit. So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au natural product" (via Us Magazine). Perry might be all natural, but she's got a refreshingly forward-thinking attitude toward beauty that emphasizes feeling good alongside looking good.
Katy Perry thinks it's time to stop stigmatizing plastic surgery
Even though she hasn't had any work done herself, Katy Perry thinks it's time to let go of the judgment that has long haunted plastic surgery. "We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations," she told Refinery29. "Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."
She explained that treating her body well has been central to her stunning transformation, especially after struggling with acne for many years. According to the Daily Mail, Perry appeared nearly bare-faced in conversation with Miranda Kerr to hype a Turmeric Glow Moisturizer from the former model's skincare line, Kora Organics. Kerr, who is committed to a natural beauty routine, chatted with Perry about their beauty holy grails, and Perry seems to be sticking to lighter treatments for now.