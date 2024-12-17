Here's Katy Perry's Response To Rumors She's Had Plastic Surgery

Katy Perry loves to change up her look, but she has a clear response to any accusations of plastic surgery: "All of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake," she told Refinery29. Still, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer isn't losing sleep over it, adding, "It doesn't really matter."

Advertisement

Perry is happy to acknowledge the cosmetic enhancements she has splurged on. While she hasn't gone under the knife, she admits she's gotten laser treatments and fillers. "I've done lasers and got injections under my eyes for the hollowing," she explained to Refinery29.

This isn't the first time the stunningly beautiful singer has shut down these kinds of rumors. In 2014, she told GQ, "I've never had any plastic surgery. Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a tit. So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au natural product" (via Us Magazine). Perry might be all natural, but she's got a refreshingly forward-thinking attitude toward beauty that emphasizes feeling good alongside looking good.

Advertisement