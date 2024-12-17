How The Middleton Siblings Stay Connected Even In Adulthood
The three Middleton siblings are grown up, with eldest sister Catherine now the Princess of Wales, but they've stayed close — partially thanks to a special weekend ritual. James Middleton offered a glimpse into the tight bond between the Middleton family for the "My Saturday" column of the Telegraph.
James Middleton reports that he and his wife, Alizée Thevent, love a weekend grandparents' visit with their son, Inigo. He says his sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton, like to drop by at the same time. "We'll often stop at my parents' house for tea or supper. My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes' drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too," he wrote.
The youngest child of Michael and Carole Middleton, James Middleton has been an advocate for mental health support and lauds the role that supportive relatives can play. "Even when I had my depression I recognized the importance of family, and rather than one person being burdened with it all, it's shared," he wrote for the Telegraph. "I think any challenge that a family goes through is one that brings them together." It's clear the Middletons worked hard to emphasize their ties as an important value in their three children.
Kate Middleton's family rallied around her following her cancer diagnosis
Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. Though her diagnosis and treatment remained largely private, her siblings and parents were an irreplaceable support network for her.
"The real anchors in her life are her parents, and her brother James and her sister Pippa," explained royal expert Katie Nicholls in an interview with ET Online, noting that Kate comes from "a really solid, grounded family." She explained that Kate's relationship with her siblings and parents remains somewhat behind the scenes but is nonetheless quite strong. "While you certainly don't see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background. They are absolutely fundamental."
Because the family all live near one another, they've been able to stay close and integrate the next generation — giving the cousins plenty of opportunity to bond just like the Middletons have.