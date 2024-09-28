What Kate And Pippa Middleton's Daughters Have In Common
Kate and Pippa Middleton's daughters may not share a surname, but they do have at least one major thing in common: Their middle name, Elizabeth. Far from being a coincidence, the choice holds a ton of meaning — and not for the reason you may think. One would be forgiven for assuming that Princess Charlotte's middle name is an ode to her famous late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, as fans of the Princess of Wales may already know, Kate's birth name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. That's not all, though; the future queen's mother, Carole Middleton also has the same moniker. Given just how close Carole is with her children and grandchildren, the fact that both of her daughters included a nod to her in their kids' names is an exceptionally sweet gesture.
But that's still not all. In the days following Charlotte's birth, Carole's maternal aunt Ruth Pritchard proudly informed the Daily Mail that Elizabeth was her mom's name, gushing, "The name has been in my family for generations and is very important to us. Pippa later named her first daughter Grace Elizabeth Matthews, honoring not just her sister, but her mother and great-grandmother as well. The fact that there was also a nod to the royal family (who Pippa reportedly has a great relationship with) is just the cherry on top.
Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte also share a name
Given that both Kate and Carole Middleton have Elizabeth in their names, one may worry about Pippa Middleton feeling a little left out. However, it turns out that the Princess of Wales might have issued a nod to her younger sister with her daughter's name, in addition to the sweet Elizabeth reference. After all, Pippa's birth name is Philippa Charlotte Middleton. Though neither Kate nor her husband, Prince William, has ever expressly said that the name honors Pippa (and TBH, we're not expecting them to), there was one hint given by palace personnel at the time of their only daughter's birth.
Upon revealing the now-third in line to the throne's various names to the Daily Mail, the insider promised the monikers would, "Speak for themselves." Of course, these aides were referring specifically to Elizabeth and Diana. There's also an argument to be made that Charlotte itself was an homage to her grandfather, King Charles III. Having said that, there might not be a need for the either-or. We wouldn't be surprised if, like with the double meaning of Elizabeth, Charlotte was a perfect way to honor two loved ones at once.
Even if the name wasn't a direct homage to the Princess of Wales' beloved sister, it bears mentioning that Pippa and Princess Charlotte have a very sweet relationship. With that in mind, we have no doubts both aunt and niece are thrilled with the choice — just as Charlotte is likely excited to share a middle name with her younger cousin.