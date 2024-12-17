The Decades Long Feud Between Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham, Explained

Lindsay Buckingham took a potshot at Stevie Nicks, accusing her of ousting him as the guitarist of Fleetwood Mac in a September 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. The comments rekindle the feud that has raged between the former romantic partners and bandmates for decades. Buckingham suggested his dismissal was not due to a conflict over tour dates, as reported, but because Nicks is jealous of his personal life. "She's lonely. She's alone. She has the people who work for her, and I'm sure she has friends, but, you know," he said, pointing out that he has a son while Nicks is unmarried and doesn't have children.

Buckingham and Nicks met in met in 1968 and began performing together soon after, gradually going from artistic collaborators to lovers as well. They joined Fleetwood Mac as a couple, and when they split in 1977, the breakup became fuel for the band's iconic 1977 album "Rumours." "I always laugh because Lindsey's 'Go Your Own Way' and my 'Dreams' are like, counter songs to each other," Nicks told The New Yorker. "I'm like, 'When the rain washes you clean, you'll know,' and he's like, 'Packing up, shacking up's all you want to do.' Both songs kind of mean the same thing — it's really about our breakup."