The Celebrities Who Sparked Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid's Relationship

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have spent more than a decade together, working hard to foster and nurture their relationship. Despite the occasional setbacks, like a temporary breakup in 2014 and spending some time apart over the years, the love between the pair is undeniable — and it turns out Cox has some of her A-list pals to thank for bringing McDaid into her life in the first place.

Advertisement

Cox and McDaid's paths crossed in 2013, during a Sunday gathering at Cox's home, which turned out to be a truly star-studded affair. As the "Friends" star recounted during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in March 2022, her close friend, actress Christa Miller, invited Ed Sheeran over to Cox's gathering. Sheeran — who has since become one of Cox's pals — asked if he could bring along a few of his friends as well, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Snow Patrol rockers McDaid and Gary Lightbody.

Meanwhile, Cox had already invited Isla Fisher and then-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as her "Friends" bestie Jennifer Aniston. Cox said she and Sheeran got along instantly, and he introduced her to McDaid, who was collaborating with Sheeran on writing some songs at the time. "I remember seeing Johnny and going, 'Oh, wow. He's really intense.' He's got the eyes, and he's playing the piano," Cox recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, he's really, really handsome.'"

Advertisement