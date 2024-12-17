The Outdated Fashion Trend Lauren Boebert Should Never Wear Again

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done it again. The congresswoman attended an opening ceremony for an In-N-Out in her representative state, Colorado, on September 5, 2024 and her outfit channeled early 2000s high school teacher vibes. She was spotted "rocking" dark wash skinny jeans paired with a fitted black top layered underneath a navy blazer with matching navy heels. While fashion should obviously not be the top priority for politicians, it wouldn't hurt Boebert's reputation to also take her public appearance more seriously. In this day and age, it easily becomes part of the overall narrative.

@laurenboebert/Instagram

While some might think Boebert's style is bold and daring since her favorite accessory is a gun holster, most people will probably scratch their heads at her choice of outfit here. Mitt Romney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are two politicians who often get applauded for their outfits since they always look chic and polished. And, while we know it's very difficult for politicians to live up to AOC's level of fine fashionable taste, it doesn't hurt to try and look good while on the job. Some wise individuals might even consider looking good to be a part of their job.

However, we might need to consider the possibility that Boebert purposely dresses in such bold and questionable ways. The divisive congresswoman is well known for her unapologetic persona and as someone who stands strong on her somewhat extreme beliefs. Maybe her fashion choices are simply just an extension of the values she strives to promote as a politician.

