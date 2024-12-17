The Outdated Fashion Trend Lauren Boebert Should Never Wear Again
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done it again. The congresswoman attended an opening ceremony for an In-N-Out in her representative state, Colorado, on September 5, 2024 and her outfit channeled early 2000s high school teacher vibes. She was spotted "rocking" dark wash skinny jeans paired with a fitted black top layered underneath a navy blazer with matching navy heels. While fashion should obviously not be the top priority for politicians, it wouldn't hurt Boebert's reputation to also take her public appearance more seriously. In this day and age, it easily becomes part of the overall narrative.
While some might think Boebert's style is bold and daring since her favorite accessory is a gun holster, most people will probably scratch their heads at her choice of outfit here. Mitt Romney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are two politicians who often get applauded for their outfits since they always look chic and polished. And, while we know it's very difficult for politicians to live up to AOC's level of fine fashionable taste, it doesn't hurt to try and look good while on the job. Some wise individuals might even consider looking good to be a part of their job.
However, we might need to consider the possibility that Boebert purposely dresses in such bold and questionable ways. The divisive congresswoman is well known for her unapologetic persona and as someone who stands strong on her somewhat extreme beliefs. Maybe her fashion choices are simply just an extension of the values she strives to promote as a politician.
It's not just her outdated fashion that needs an update
It's not just the controversial congresswoman's obsession with throwing on skinny jeans at every opportunity that has people raising their eyebrows either — Lauren Boebert's outfits have often completely missed the mark. On top of that, she's also got a slew of other questionable things going on facade-wise, like the serious eyebrow blindness (the tendency to prioritize trends over what works best for your features), her odd fake tan, and her bad side part, which she should definitely consider ditching. There are a number of things the outspoken politician could change to maintain a more professional, trendier look.
What makes us so sure? Well, in August 2024, Boebert shared a selfie on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an updated makeup style featuring a smoky eye look and a new middle part rather than the side part she usually has. Although her side part has since returned, the congresswoman's overall appearance seems to have improved. Her eyebrows are a shade lighter and her makeup doesn't look like Boebert's usual makeup fails. It seems that the staunch Trump loyalist and her styling team are finally starting to listen to the feedback and they're working on changing her appearance to a more trendy and modern look.