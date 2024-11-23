Lauren Boebert Makeup Fails We Just Can't Ignore

Lauren Boebert is certainly no stranger to piling on makeup. In fact, with the exception of her mugshot, it's actually difficult to find a photo of Boebert where she doesn't have makeup fit for a high school theatre production on her face. It's clear that, just like Donald Trump, the congresswoman is going for anything but subtlety when she applies her makeup for the day. Of course, while Boebert rarely ever sports a good makeup look, over the years, some have been worse than others.

Anyone who has seen Boebert more than once knows how she prefers to do her makeup. It seems that she likes everything on her face to look severe and exaggerated. She regularly opts for painted-on eyebrows, caked-on foundation, heavy bronzer, black eyeliner all around her eyes, heavy, thick false lashes, smokey eyeshadow, and more often than not, a bold red lip. These elements don't work together to make a seamless makeup look. Instead, they make for makeup that feels disjointed and over-the-top.

Some occasions have brought out the worst in Boebert's makeup style, and we've got the ones we simply can't forget about.