Lauren Boebert Makeup Fails We Just Can't Ignore
Lauren Boebert is certainly no stranger to piling on makeup. In fact, with the exception of her mugshot, it's actually difficult to find a photo of Boebert where she doesn't have makeup fit for a high school theatre production on her face. It's clear that, just like Donald Trump, the congresswoman is going for anything but subtlety when she applies her makeup for the day. Of course, while Boebert rarely ever sports a good makeup look, over the years, some have been worse than others.
Anyone who has seen Boebert more than once knows how she prefers to do her makeup. It seems that she likes everything on her face to look severe and exaggerated. She regularly opts for painted-on eyebrows, caked-on foundation, heavy bronzer, black eyeliner all around her eyes, heavy, thick false lashes, smokey eyeshadow, and more often than not, a bold red lip. These elements don't work together to make a seamless makeup look. Instead, they make for makeup that feels disjointed and over-the-top.
Some occasions have brought out the worst in Boebert's makeup style, and we've got the ones we simply can't forget about.
Her bronze-y skin tone at the State of the Union address
Lauren Boebert attended the 2024 State of the Union address looking as patriotic as ever — sporting a bright blue, high-neck dress and the red lip she loves to rock. Her updo and simple jewelry paired with her boldly colored ensemble looked sophisticated and chic. However, as is so often the case, her heavy makeup detracted from her otherwise refined look. Boebert never fails to pencil in her eyebrows, leaving them looking too dark and too boxy. What stood out most about this particular makeup look, though, was her tanned skin and loads of bronzer.
It doesn't require a close look to see that Boebert's cheeks are caked with layers of makeup, although it is the color of the makeup that seems out of the ordinary for her. Based on photos, she seemed to have a bit more of a tan at this event than she usually does. The overly-bronzed look only further compounds her harsh, dramatic eyes, lips, and brows.
Her totally asymmetrical brows at a budget hearing
"Eyebrow blindness" is the notion that folks lose sight of how their brows really look and how to style them to suit their face. Lauren Boebert clearly has "eyebrow blindness," and this is consistently one of the worst parts of her makeup. While we're used to seeing Boebert sporting heavy, drawn-on eyebrows that resemble that of "Wreck-It Ralph," her brows at a budget hearing in March 2022 were particularly unflattering.
As the saying goes, "Eyebrows are sisters, not twins." This means that it isn't easy to get your eyebrows to look exactly alike, but it also isn't necessary if you want your brows to look their best. However, Boebert's brows look so different from each other here that it throws off the symmetry of her entire face. Even if her brows were going to be this lopsided, making them a bit lighter and less intense would have drawn less attention to their shape.
As a general rule, the inner corners of your eyebrows should be lined up with the inner corners of your eyes to make them frame your face as well as possible. Going by this rule of thumb, it's easy to see that, in addition to being lopsided, Boebert's brows at this event had too much space in between them, making her facial proportions look off.
The overly heavy makeup in an Instagram video
A red lip can be one of the best and easiest ways to spice up your makeup a bit. Boebert frequently includes bold red lipstick in her makeup routine.
A few aspects of her makeup cause her red lipstick-centric looks to fall flat, time and time again. For starters, not every red lipstick is built the same. Just because it is an unnatural color doesn't mean that it doesn't need to work with the rest of your coloring in the same way that your nude lipstick does. In May 2024, Boebert posted a video to Instagram that really shows how her preferred shade of red is just a bit too warm and orangey for her hair and complexion.
Beyond the shade of her red lipstick, another thing that makes it look too over-the-top is the fact that she always pairs it with her otherwise heavy makeup. As the famous Coco Chanel quote goes, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off," per Vogue. This can apply to makeup, too. If Boebert wants to rock a red lip, it helps to have a less smokey eye or lighter lashes. Instead, she draws equal attention to all of her features, leaving her face looking overpowered.
When she was a proud voter with way too much eye makeup
As a congresswoman, Lauren Boebert surely takes her right to vote seriously. Still, just because you're getting ready for a special occasion, that doesn't mean that you need to don your heaviest makeup look. It seems that Boebert didn't get this memo. In 2022, she posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her "I voted" sticker in one of her most caked-on makeup looks yet. Once again, she rocked her lopsided brows, red lip, and heavy foundation. She also lined her eyes all the way around, which typically makes eyes look smaller. She piled on smokey eyeshadow, as well, which further overwhelmed her eyes.
Ultimately, choosing any one of these components of her makeup look to focus on and paring down the rest might have worked. This look was way too heavy and overwhelming, and the fact that it was paired with a casual, everyday look made it even more out of place.
When she had major spider lashes at CPAC
In 2023, Lauren Boebert attended CPAC, also known as the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Washington D.C. Photos from the event showed that Boebert packed on her typical bold makeup.
On this occasion, one thing stood out, in particular — Boebert had some seriously over-the-top eyelashes. She seems to pair falsies or long eyelash extensions with nearly all of her makeup looks. At this event, however, they took on a life of their own and stole the show amidst a slew of other bold makeup choices. These lashes just looked too big for her eyes and too overwhelming for her face.
While the spider lashes certainly drew our eyes to Boebert's eyes, as they frequently do, her brows also caught our attention. They looked just as aggressively drawn-on and lopsided as ever. Yet, in this case, they looked a bit rounded and particularly cartoonish. Ultimately, Boebert's face would look so much fresher and more glowing with a bit less of all of her makeup.