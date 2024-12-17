Tragic Details Of Fox News Host Shannon Bream

Dealing with debilitating pain day and night with no relief in sight obviously took its toll on Shannon Bream. While delivering a speech at her alma mater, Liberty University, a Christian institution in Virginia, the Fox News host followed in the steps of many other stars who have opened up about their health issues, telling the gathered students that her mental health started taking a turn for the worse after several months of chronic eye pain. "I was spiraling into a darker and darker place," she confessed. "I felt the walls closing in around me. I had no answers. I had nothing but chronic pain and a mystery."

Advertisement

In the piece she wrote for Women's Health, Bream recalls how she stopped truly living. "Every day simply became about survival," she wrote. A good night's sleep without discomfort became a pipe dream, and having no answers for what was wrong with her left the Fox News Host without hope. She tried to find people on the internet with similar symptoms, and there turned out to be many of them, all without a diagnosis. "They also talked about the only thing that felt hopeful: ending their pain by ending their lives," Bream wrote. "I totally got it. There were many times I couldn't imagine living another 40 years in endless pain and debilitating fatigue." Bream confided in her husband about her dark thoughts, and he encouraged her to keep advocating for herself and search for a doctor willing to help, and thankfully, Bream finally found this person.

Advertisement

Dr. Thomas Clinch, a cornea specialist, diagnosed Bream with epithelial basement membrane dystrophy and recurrent corneal erosions, which simply means that her cornea tears frequently (sometimes multiple times a day), hence the excruciating pain. Clinch told People that while the condition has no cure, symptoms can be treated.