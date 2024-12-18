The Tragic Health Issues HGTV's Property Brothers' Older Sibling J.D. Scott Deals With

It's safe to say that J.D. Scott is part of a very successful family. In addition to his career in the world of home renovation and house flipping, he's made a name for himself in the world of entertainment. His younger brothers, twins Jonathan and Drew Scott, have done the very same, rising to prominence thanks to their HGTV series "Property Brothers." Unfortunately, success isn't the only thing in J.D.'s blood, as the eldest Scott sibling has had to deal with some tragic health issues over the years. Worse yet, it took him a while to discover the actual cause.

J.D. and then-fiancée (now wife) Annalee Belle (whose last name JD actually took when they married) opened up about his health struggles in a video posted to Instagram in July 2019, in which they revealed he had been battling a mysterious illness for just over a year at that point. According to the pair, J.D.'s symptoms were known to leave him bedridden for days at a time. Doctors suspected everything from some kind of autoimmune disease to brain aneurysms. While the latter was eventually ruled out, months upon months of grueling testing still left more questions than answers, and J.D.'s quality of life continued to suffer. "Walking too much would bring on the symptoms. Heat would bring on the symptoms," he said (via People).

Leaning into the autoimmune disease theory, J.D. began taking new medications and started adhering to a strict diet. And while this did help somewhat, the specific cause of J.D's ailments continued to elude him.