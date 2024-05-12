Rare Health Issues RFK Jr. Has Dealt With (Including A Parasitic Brain Worm)

There are plenty of ways a politician vying for a presidential nomination could find themselves in the headline, but having the remains of a dead, brain-eating worm found in your skull is undoubtedly one of the most memorable. Such was the unfortunate case for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy.

Around the same time doctors discovered a cyst containing the remnants of a parasitic worm in his brain, the presidential hopeful was diagnosed with mercury poisoning. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, most U.S. diagnoses of mercury poisoning can be traced back to the overconsumption of fish containing methylmercury.

Additionally, Kennedy Jr. has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a rare condition in which the heart struggles to pump blood completely through the body. This can increase someone's risk of a stroke and cause exhaustion and vertigo-related symptoms. Sadly, not even this laundry list of uncommon diagnoses covers all of the health concerns Kennedy Jr. has faced over the years.