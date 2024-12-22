Nicole Richie's Stunning Style Transformation

Few faces were as emblematic of the 2000s as Nicole Richie. The socialite shot to reality television stardom as Paris Hilton's best friend and partner-in-crime on "The Simple Life," and she quickly became a fixture of tabloids and gossip blogs. Richie's look, from her enormous, bug-eyed sunglasses to her platinum blonde hair, defined the decade and launched a thousand trends. She worked closely with one of the era's most famous celebrity stylists, Rachel Zoe, and she was a poster girl for the boho-chic "Zoebot" look before pivoting to a fashion career, designing vintage-inspired jewelry that would be become a staple in many A-list closets.

Today, the once-ubiquitous Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has opted to retreat somewhat from public life. As she's transitioned to a more quiet lifestyle in the fashion industry, the star has abandoned the on-trend approach that defined her early years, opting for a more mature and classic personal style that feels and timeless. Once the queen of a raunchy Y2K aesthetic, Richie had since rebranded herself as fashion heavy hitter, known for her impeccably tailored looks that maintain a unique tension between sleek modernism and bohemian maximalism.