Details About Jeremy Renner's Time As A Makeup Artist

Most actors have had their fair share of odd jobs before breaking big in Hollywood, but Jeremy Renner may have had the most surprising. He worked as a makeup artist for almost a decade while trying to jump start his acting career. "I'd work on the weekends at the department stores, audition all week for film and television, and then go put makeup on women on the weekends. It was awesome," he said in a June 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." He notably worked in a Lancôme department store and told them his only experience was "'just kind of clown make-up'" due to his role as the Scarecrow in a production of "The Wizard of Oz."

While he may have known "nothing" at the time about the magic of makeup, his male perspective on cosmetics helped him land the job. "'Wouldn't it be interesting to get a man's opinion on how a woman looks like with makeup on?' So that was my gangster psychological way in," he said on an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast in January 2022.