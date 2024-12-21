The Major Life Choice Rachael Ray Claims She Was Criticized For

Celebrity cook Rachael Ray has been married to John Cusimano since 2005, and the couple chose to not have children. In November 2024, Ray had an exclusive conversation with former "Biggest Loser" host Bob Harper during an episode of her own podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," where she discussed the public judgment she has faced in the past from choosing to not have children.

While speaking with Bob Harper on an episode of her podcast published on November 12, 2024, Ray got giddy when she found out Harper decided to not have children, a decision she also made. "I chose never to have children," Harper stated. "God love all the people that have kids." "Me too!" Ray cut in, seeming excited to have someone who understood her situation. "And boy, did I get bashed for it over the decades."

Also during her podcast episode, Ray explained to Harper why she prefers having a pet to a child. "They never talk back. They always want to hug you," the television personality said. Ray later added, "It just brings you a ray of light." She continued on, explaining how being a dog mom greatly improves her life, especially when she's under the weather. Ray, who has a dog named Bella Boo Blue, also explained that she couldn't imagine not owning an animal. "It makes you a better human to have an animal. ... I don't understand folks that are not into having an animal in their lives," Ray declared.

