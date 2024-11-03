Weird Things We Can't Ignore About Rachael Ray's Marriage
Star chef and Emmy-winning host of the "Rachael Ray Show," Rachael Ray, has made her mark with her charming personality and easily accessible recipes. Having been in a relationship with her husband, John Cusimano, for over two decades, the duo can constantly be seen attached at the hip. Both Ray and Cusimano come from a performance background, with Cusimano having previous experience as an actor, producer, and musician. Cusimano also used to work as an entertainment lawyer but now just represents his wife. "Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer. Saved me a bundle," Ray quipped in a Q&A for the "Rachael Ray Show" website.
Though the relationship between Ray and Cusimano hasn't always been smooth sailing, the couple seems to genuinely love each other and has endured years of hardships together. However, there are some quirks to all couples, and this one is no different. Here are some of the strange things we can't ignore about Ray's marriage.
Rachael Ray and John Cusimano's first date wasn't really a date
When Rachael Ray and John Cusimano first met at a mutual friend's party, the sparks did not immediately fly. Until they did. Ray has often admitted she initially thought Cusimano wouldn't go for her because he was such a good cook she didn't think he was straight. This story has shifted over the years, and now they both agree they thought the differences were staggering at first. In a video for the "Rachael Ray Show," Ray admits they "thought that we were so different ... that neither one of us would actually like the other."
Recalling their first meeting, Ray shared, "John likes to say that we saw each other –" Cusimano then jumped in to complete her sentence by quipping, "among a sea of knees," poking fun at how the duo are both fairly short. Once they got past those initial misunderstandings, the two ended up talking well into the evening. And, according to Ray herself, they have spent almost every day together ever since.
John Cusimano proposed to Rachael Ray in a wild way
Ever the unorthodox couple, John Cusimano admitted to proposing marriage to Rachael Ray in a truly baffling — but still delightful — style. In an episode of the "Rachael Ray Show," Cusimano admits Ray was going through a hard time: she was in tears because construction on their place wasn't completed; their family was about to visit for the holidays; and she didn't feel ready for anything. "I just wanted her to stop crying, so I threw the ring [box] at her head ... She screamed and I said something, which at the time I thought was very charming, but I have no idea what I said."
Whatever he said must have worked. The couple is still together and even renewed their vows at a luxurious ceremony in Italy. To honor their 10th wedding anniversary in September 2015, Ray and Cusimano corralled dozens of their closest friends and flew everyone to Tuscany. Ray admits this event was not just for her and Cusimano, but to thank all their friends for being in their lives. "We don't see everybody often enough, and we probably take them and their friendship for granted. But they make us better people for knowing them," she told People.
Rachael Ray and John Cusimano had to overcome cheating rumors
Although the vow renewal ceremony for Rachael Ray and John Cusimano was a success, the first year of their marriage back in 2005 was a rough one. In late 2006, Ray and Cusimano made the front page of the National Enquirer, with the tabloid claiming Cusimano was not being faithful. Seven years later, Cusimano was also accused of going to a notorious swingers club, Checkmate in New York. Once again, this claim was published by the National Enquirer and ended up causing the couple to threaten litigation against the publication.
Both Ray and Cusimano have repeatedly denied these allegations. "This is yet another pack of lies printed by the National Enquirer who have been targeting John and Rachael for several years with no merit," the couple said in a statement provided to Fox News by a representative. In 2007, Ray made a public statement while on air for the "Rachael Ray Show," saying, "Everybody gossips ... but this stuff is hurting people's feelings who are in our families and friends of ours. They worry about us," (via Extra).
John Cusimano and Rachael Ray get into screaming matches
In the premiere episode of her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Rachael Ray admitted to her guest – wife of Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen – that she and John Cusimano get into fairly big fights. "We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do. And I don't trust people that are too quiet," she said. Continuing to reveal herself as the upstate New York woman that she truly is, Ray continued, "I prefer that you tell me what you think when you think it, and let's just get it all out there."
Even though this could seem like a toxic relationship habit, when asked who usually apologizes first after these fights, Ray had some illuminating insights. Admitting to Mollen that neither of them actually initiate an apology after an argument, Ray revealed that instead they do a unique repair ritual. "Eventually I pat him on his ass or he kisses me on the head, and that's just sort of it ... It's just sort of understood. 'I still like your ass.' 'I still like your head.' It's kind of in that zone."
Rachael Ray is competitive with John Cusimano about chores
In the same episode of "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Rachael Ray admitted to a competitive habit of hers when it comes to doing chores around the lavish house she shares with John Cusimano. She divulged to her guest Jenny Mollen, "I like what people consider physical work. ... I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood." The celebrity chef then continued, "I love carrying wood. How many pieces of wood did John carry? Can I carry more? I don't say that to John, I just say it to myself."
However, this admission also came with some unfortunate news regarding Ray's health. "I've had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven't been doing [chores] in a while," she revealed. This isn't the first time Ray has gone on the record with her behind-the-scenes wellness struggles, as she has previously denied that her 2008 throat surgery was to remove a cancerous growth. Many fans are worried about the health of Rachael Ray again, but she has maintained a professional response by continuing to do what she does best — staying busy and spending time with her husband.