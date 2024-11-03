Weird Things We Can't Ignore About Rachael Ray's Marriage

Star chef and Emmy-winning host of the "Rachael Ray Show," Rachael Ray, has made her mark with her charming personality and easily accessible recipes. Having been in a relationship with her husband, John Cusimano, for over two decades, the duo can constantly be seen attached at the hip. Both Ray and Cusimano come from a performance background, with Cusimano having previous experience as an actor, producer, and musician. Cusimano also used to work as an entertainment lawyer but now just represents his wife. "Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer. Saved me a bundle," Ray quipped in a Q&A for the "Rachael Ray Show" website.

Advertisement

Though the relationship between Ray and Cusimano hasn't always been smooth sailing, the couple seems to genuinely love each other and has endured years of hardships together. However, there are some quirks to all couples, and this one is no different. Here are some of the strange things we can't ignore about Ray's marriage.