The Tragic, True Story Of Michael Jackson's Eldest Son Prince

Even before his later, more controversial days, Michael Jackson's three children had to bear the stressors of growing up with an incredibly famous, and arguably eccentric, father. When Prince Jackson and his sister Paris Jackson were young, their father made sure they always wore masks to hide their faces from photographers lying in wait. While it may have seemed extreme to onlookers and may have been difficult for the children at the times, Prince later explained the reasoning. While testifying in his father's wrongful death suit in 2013, Prince revealed, it was "so no one would know what we looked like so if we went out without him we could have a normal childhood," as per the Los Angeles Times. "So I know why he did it."

Advertisement

Prince later elaborated on these comments in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2016. "My dad spoke to me like an adult," Prince explained. "He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him." Prince went on to admit that he only realized his childhood wasn't normal when he understood his dad was famous after seeing a video of the King of Pop performing. Though Michael Jackson may have succeeded in hiding his children's faces, the very fact they wore unusual masks became something else for the star's critics to focus on.