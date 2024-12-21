Laura Coates: 12 Facts About The CNN Anchor

Television viewers who regularly tune into CNN will be familiar with Laura Coates. Not only is Coates the cable news network's chief legal analyst, weighing in on news stories to offer her unique perspective, she's also the host of her own show, "Laura Coates Live." Meanwhile, subscribers of SiriusXM may be familiar with her work on satellite radio, as host of "The Laura Coates Show," in which she covers a plethora of topics, ranging from politics to pop culture.

Advertisement

Speaking with Mediaite, the former attorney admitted that nobody was more surprised than she was that she'd made the transition from the courtroom to a television studio. "It was never on my personal bingo card that I would do this work, that I was planning to go into journalism," Coates explained. "Being able to be the person to tell another person's story and then champion them in that way, to give them a voice, to have them feel as though they were a full and active participant in their lives and the world around them ... that's very important to me personally."

Even though her show airs each weeknight on CNN, viewers who watch are only seeing one small part of a multifaceted and extremely talented woman's story. To find out more about Laura Coates, keep on reading to discover 12 facts about the CNN anchor.

Advertisement