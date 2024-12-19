Katie Holmes Brutally Shut Down One Of The Biggest Rumors About Daughter Suri Cruise
"Batman Begins" actor Katie Holmes has enjoyed a close relationship with her daughter Suri Cruise over the past several years. Suri is the only child of Holmes and "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise, who has two children from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman. Though Suri lives a lavish lifestyle, that didn't stop Holmes from shutting down a trust fund story in December 2024.
The story came from The Daily Mail, which claimed that Suri received a trust fund from Tom when she turned 18 in April of 2024. Another part of the trust fund would supposedly be on its way when Suri reached her thirties. The outlet reported that Holmes also had a separate trust fund set up for her daughter.
Holmes posted a screenshot of the story on her Instagram, with the words "Completely False," and insinuated that the publication lied. She also added "enough" as the caption, which was followed by an outpouring of support from Instagram users. Many of those users commented, defending Suri, and supporting Holmes' right to speak up.
Katie Holmes wanted to protect her daughter Suri Cruise
Actor Katie Holmes had previously made her feelings known about her role as the mother of Suri Cruise. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Holmes talked about what it was like raising Suri in the spotlight, saying "I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent."
Holmes' stance on parenting did not change, when she shut down The Daily Mail for its story about Suri enjoying a hefty trust fund from her father. When confronted by an Instagram user for bringing more attention to the story instead of just ignoring it, Holmes didn't disagree. "I don't want a target on my child's back," she pointed out, "it's dangerous."
There was much more to Suri than fans realized, beyond who her famous parents happened to be. She appeared on the soundtrack to Holmes' 2020 film "Alone Together," covering Frank Sinatra's "Blue Moon." Suri also began attending Carnegie Mellon University in August 2024, where Holmes helped her move into her dorm.