Katie Holmes Brutally Shut Down One Of The Biggest Rumors About Daughter Suri Cruise

"Batman Begins" actor Katie Holmes has enjoyed a close relationship with her daughter Suri Cruise over the past several years. Suri is the only child of Holmes and "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise, who has two children from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman. Though Suri lives a lavish lifestyle, that didn't stop Holmes from shutting down a trust fund story in December 2024.

Advertisement

The story came from The Daily Mail, which claimed that Suri received a trust fund from Tom when she turned 18 in April of 2024. Another part of the trust fund would supposedly be on its way when Suri reached her thirties. The outlet reported that Holmes also had a separate trust fund set up for her daughter.

Holmes posted a screenshot of the story on her Instagram, with the words "Completely False," and insinuated that the publication lied. She also added "enough" as the caption, which was followed by an outpouring of support from Instagram users. Many of those users commented, defending Suri, and supporting Holmes' right to speak up.