Suri Cruise Lives A Lavish Life
When Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, the world practically stopped. Every tabloid magazine in America printed pages about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' adorable new baby. NBC News reported that Cruise had purchased an in-home ultrasound machine to watch his daughter grow from inside Holmes' uterus. CBS News covered the new parents' strategy for infant care — apparently, Holmes would breastfeed the baby, while Cruise would focus on burping her.
While everybody and their mother seemed to want a glimpse of Hollywood's most popular baby, Holmes and Cruise tried to keep her out of the spotlight. The more they hid her, though, the more that fans clamored for photographs and home videos. Writing for Today, celebrity commentator, Paige Ferrari, questioned whether or not there was really an actual baby hiding beneath all the media commotion. "Where is Suri Cruise if she is, in fact, a flesh-and-blood baby? If there is no Suri, is it also possible that Britney's marriage is not 'awesome?'" Ferrari wondered.
Of course, Suri Cruise was real (even if Britney Spears' marriage to Kevin Federline was far from great). And, as much as her parents tried to protect her from the prying eyes of the media, it wouldn't take long for Suri to become as famous as they were. With all this name-recognition and celebrity came a great deal of wealth. Because of Holmes and Cruise's remarkable financial success, their daughter has been raised with tremendous amounts of privilege.
As a small child, Suri Cruise had a multi-million dollar wardrobe
Because of all the media attention surrounding Suri Cruise, clothing brands clamored to see the toddler wearing their most attractive pieces. Desperate for a bit of free marketing, designers from across the globe would send their priciest clothing to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' house. Although Holmes was not sure what to do about all these expensive gifts, Cruise was reportedly quite pleased with them. He gladly accepted the freebies, and before long, Suri had accumulated a wardrobe that was fit for a princess. As reported by Vogue, by 2012, the 6-year-old's clothing collection was worth an estimated $3 million.
Interestingly, however, Holmes and Cruise were apparently not on the same page when it came to their daughter's expensive attire. Speaking to Star (via Vogue), a source close to the family revealed, "Tom loved to spoil Suri and indulge her, but Katie has other ideas." When Holmes and Cruise split in 2012, one of the first things to go was Suri's wardrobe of designer wear. According to the same insider, "Katie has been returning unsolicited gifts and loans from designers for Suri since she arrived in New York, which is her home base now ... She's issued instructions to remove Suri from all freebie lists. She's also put the word out in LA to stop any mini-me diva products being sent her way." Apparently, Holmes felt that it was important for Suri to have a sense of normalcy.
Suri Cruise's mother, Katie Holmes, is estimated to be worth $15 million
When Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got divorce in 2012, Holmes won full custody over Suri. Although the "Dawson's Creek" actor was not too keen on her daughter's multi-million dollar wardrobe, she was intent on providing Suri with a comfortable life. Luckily, this would not be challenging for Holmes. Because of her highly successful television career, Holmes was able to accumulate quite the fortune.
As reported by Marca, the actor likely earned around $4.2 million from her time on "Dawson's Creek" alone. Per Fandom Wire, she also brought home a whopping $1 million just for her role in "Batman Begins." Holmes is also estimated to have earned millions more through other endeavors, such as her businesses, real estate investments, and smaller roles. As a whole, Holmes' assets are believed to be worth approximately $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, depending on her spending habits and investment portfolio, the actor could be worth much more.
Despite her wealth, Holmes has gone on the record stating that she wanted to give Suri "normalcy." On the "Today" show (via the Daily Mail), Holmes revealed her desire to provide Suri with the same type of childhood she had, explaining, "I try very hard because I am very grateful for my upbringing and my parents and siblings. I try to do what they did for me for my little one." That being said, Holmes' millions mean that her daughter has been raised with incredible privilege.
Suri Cruise's father, Tom Cruise, paid millions in child support
Following the divorce proceedings from Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise did not win custody of his daughter, Suri Cruise. In fact, it has been reported that the actor has not seen Suri since the demise of his marriage. As reported by Us Weekly, Cruise was granted visitation rights over Suri. Despite this, he has apparently chosen not to see her due to his ties to the Church of Scientology. One source even told the outlet, "Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to ... He chooses not to because [Suri] is not a Scientologist."
Even though Cruise doesn't seem to have a close relationship with Suri, reports indicate that he has not failed to fulfill his fatherly duties — at least not in the eyes of the law. Per the Daily Mail, Holmes and Cruise's divorce documents stipulate that the "Mission: Impossible" actor pay his ex-wife $400,000 per year in child support. In addition, Cruise is reportedly responsible for paying all of Suri's medical and dental bills.
A member of Holmes' inner circle told the Daily Mail that Cruise has not tried to back out of any of these hefty commitments. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri," the source stated. Ultimately, this means that Suri has been able to enjoy a great deal of financial support from both of her parents — not just her mom.
Suri Cruise grew up in a pricey New York apartment
Following her divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes decided to move to New York City. There, Holmes hoped that she could provide Suri Cruise with everything that the Big Apple had to offer. Foot massages, hot yoga classes, and performances at the Lincoln Center were all part of the plan. As Holmes once put it in an interview with InStyle, "What I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing."
For Holmes, part of living in an amazing city was renting a gorgeous apartment. Thanks to the combination of her own income and Cruise's hefty child support checks, Holmes was able to raise Suri in a penthouse located in the trendy Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea. While most kids growing up in New York live in one of the city's famously cramped dwellings, Suri got to enjoy a spacious 2,400 square-foot home. According to the New York Post, her apartment also offered sweeping views of the Empire State Building.
One of the most incredible features of the apartment was reportedly a hidden entrance to the Whole Foods supermarket located right downstairs. However, considering that the penthouse also had room for a private chef, it's unclear how often Holmes and Suri did their own shopping.
Suri Cruise had access to Katie Holmes' multi-million dollar LA mansion
Although Suri Cruise grew up in a gorgeous New York City penthouse, she had the immense privilege of having access to more than one family home. Indeed, just two years after moving to the Big Apple, Katie Holmes purchased a gorgeous property just outside of Los Angeles. At this stunning $3.795 million mansion, Holmes likely hoped that she and her daughter would be able to enjoy a bit of sunshine far away from the doom and gloom of the East Coast. The property's grounds boasted plenty of spaces for outdoor activities, such as a swimming pool, a fire pit, and a basketball court. The home also had a stunning outdoor kitchen, where Holmes and Suri could enjoy dining al fresco.
Fascinatingly, though, it seems that the mother-daughter duo did not take advantage of their LA home as much as they would have originally expected. Per Page Six, the duo was only very "rarely" spotted out in LA. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Holmes sold the stunning property in 2020 — a mere six years after making the purchase. Although the actor was, ultimately, able to sell the mansion for just over $4 million — slightly more than what she had paid for it — Better Home & Gardens considered her profit margin "cool." It seems that Holmes was perhaps eager to get the house off her hands after failing to fully enjoy the property.
Suri Cruise is invited to important events
As the daughter of two famous movie stars, Suri Cruise has also been known to attend a number of high-profile events. This was evident in 2015 when she joined her mother, Katie Holmes, for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. On this exciting occasion, Suri got to see some of Hollywood's most fascinating A-Listers including Emma Stone, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lopez. Perhaps even more interestingly, Suri was able to cross paths with other celebrity children. Angelina Jolie was in attendance that night accompanied by her kids, Shiloh and Zarhara Jolie-Pitt.
This was not be the last time that Suri would ever step into the spotlight. Later that same year, Holmes brought her daughter to the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The festival was attended by several major voices for peace, such as Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington. At one point during the event, Suri joined her mother on stage in front of tens of thousands of people. She waved somewhat shyly to the crowds and was subsequently greeted with a roaring applause.
Katie Holmes invited her daughter to partake in Hollywood movies
Hollywood events are not the only thing that Suri Cruise has been able to enjoy. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' only daughter has also been invited to join her famous mother in several movies. Speaking to Glamour about this dynamic, Holmes explained, "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her."
Although not all mother-daughter duos work particularly well together, the same cannot be said about Holmes and Suri. Over the years, Suri has collaborated in a number of her mother's projects, singing in many of the movies that Holmes has directed. Her cover of "Blue Moon" was played in the opening credits of Holmes' "Alone Together," while her vocals were featured in her mother's previous film, "Rare Objects."
For Holmes, including Suri's singing in her movies has been a natural process. As the proud mama revealed in the same interview with Glamour, "So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."
Suri Cruise enjoys downhill skiing
Over the years, Katie Holmes has taken Suri Cruise on a number of exciting vacations. The mother-daughter duo have been spotted out on the ski slopes on more than one occasion. Apparently, practice makes perfect, as Suri has developed some serious skiing skills. Speaking about this on Jimmy Fallon, Holmes bragged that her daughter has surpassed her own abilities. "She's really good. So, that's a challenge. Because she's really good, and I'm trying to keep up. And, I'm like, 'No, no, no! Not the double blue. I can't do it,'" Holmes laughed.
This was not the only time the actor was overheard raving about Suri's skiing abilities. In 2018, a fan heard her boasting about her daughter at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas. "She was saying how after only a few days on the slopes at Deer Valley, [Suri's] mastered black diamonds," an eavesdropper told Page Six. Located in Utah, Deer Valley is considered one of the most premiere ski resorts in the United States, with daily lift tickets costing as much as $300. This, of course, does not include the price of ski gear, appropriate winter clothes, or lessons.
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes quarantined together at a lake house
The COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy time for most New Yorkers. With businesses shut down and many people in quarantine, the overall vibe in NYC in 2020 was tense. Luckily for Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, they had the resources to flee the environment in their hometown. Rather than quarantine in the Big Apple, they headed to a peaceful lake house, where they could wait out the pandemic in relative tranquility.
"I painted, we had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Holmes told Amazing Magazine per the Daily Mail. "We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock." In the evenings, Holmes said that she and Suri would watch "Dirty Dancing" and practice their moves. "Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room and it still holds up. It was fun," the actor added.
Suri Cruise and her mom have shared an interest in philanthropy
Deer Valley, Utah is not the only expensive place where Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have traveled together. The pair have also gone to Europe several times over the years to visit cultural gems such as Paris and Berlin. Interestingly, though, not every single one of their mother-daughter trips have been for pleasure. In 2019, Holmes and Suri traveled to Greece to visit the Moria refugee camp through an organization called Artolution.
Although this trip was not exactly a lighthearted one, Holmes recognized what a privilege it was to be able to dedicate her time to something she cared about. Following the experience, Holmes took to Instagram to share, "I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week. I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness." While Suri did not publicly speak about her own time with Artolution, photos shared to her mother's Instagram show her playing with many of the refugee children. She appeared to have enjoyed learning about the world and helping others.
Suri Cruise enrolled in an expensive university
In 2024, it came time for Suri Cruise to finally leave the nest and head off to university. Rumor has it that Katie Holmes originally wanted her daughter to study in New York, but in the end, Suri decided to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Ever the understanding parent, Holmes told Town & Country that she supported Suri's decision. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," the mama bear shared.
Although tuition at Carnegie Mellon costs around $65,000 per year, reports indicate that Suri will not need to take out student loans to graduate. According to the Daily Mail, Suri's father, Tom Cruise, will be paying for her full tuition. A friend of the actor's told the outlet, "Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy ... He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation." Per an agreement reached between Cruise and Holmes in their divorce, he is legally bound to pay for his daughter's education.