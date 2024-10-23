Suri Cruise Lives A Lavish Life

When Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, the world practically stopped. Every tabloid magazine in America printed pages about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' adorable new baby. NBC News reported that Cruise had purchased an in-home ultrasound machine to watch his daughter grow from inside Holmes' uterus. CBS News covered the new parents' strategy for infant care — apparently, Holmes would breastfeed the baby, while Cruise would focus on burping her.

While everybody and their mother seemed to want a glimpse of Hollywood's most popular baby, Holmes and Cruise tried to keep her out of the spotlight. The more they hid her, though, the more that fans clamored for photographs and home videos. Writing for Today, celebrity commentator, Paige Ferrari, questioned whether or not there was really an actual baby hiding beneath all the media commotion. "Where is Suri Cruise if she is, in fact, a flesh-and-blood baby? If there is no Suri, is it also possible that Britney's marriage is not 'awesome?'" Ferrari wondered.

Of course, Suri Cruise was real (even if Britney Spears' marriage to Kevin Federline was far from great). And, as much as her parents tried to protect her from the prying eyes of the media, it wouldn't take long for Suri to become as famous as they were. With all this name-recognition and celebrity came a great deal of wealth. Because of Holmes and Cruise's remarkable financial success, their daughter has been raised with tremendous amounts of privilege.

