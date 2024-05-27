There's Much More To Suri Cruise Than Meets The Eye
Even if you're not a celebrity buff, you're probably familiar with Suri Cruise. As the daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, she's been a pop-cultural sensation since day one. Suri was born on April 18, 2006, during the golden age of Cruise and Holmes' relationship (back when the pair were affectionately known as "TomKat"). At 3 months old, the tiny celeb made her first public appearance alongside her parents on the cover of Vanity Fair. The headline declared, "Yes, Suri, She's Our Baby!" Ultimately, the star-studded family broke apart in 2012 when Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise. Following the split, Holmes and Suri settled down in New York City and proceeded to live a relatively quiet life.
Despite Holmes' efforts to shield Suri from the spotlight, the media has pursued her relentlessly. Over the years, we've basically watched her grow up through the paparazzi's camera lens. In 2024, Suri celebrated her 18th birthday — and these days, she's looking more grown up than ever. Now that she's officially an adult, fans can't help wondering if Suri might emerge from the shadows and pursue a more public-facing life. You may know her as the enigmatic offspring of Hollywood royalty, but there's much more to Suri Cruise than her celebrity pedigree. Here are some facts you might not know about her.
Suri Cruise was raised in a protective environment
Following her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes gained full custody of Suri Cruise. The mother-daughter duo struck out on their own and settled into a swanky New York City apartment. Since then, Suri has spent her days growing up in the Big Apple. "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate," Holmes told InStyle in 2020. "But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe."
New York City may have been the ideal backdrop for Suri's childhood, but with the strong media presence there, dodging the paparazzi was no easy feat. As such, Holmes did everything she could to shelter Suri from the spotlight. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the "Dawson's Creek" alum told Glamour in 2023.
Out of respect for Suri's privacy, Holmes rarely mentions her on social media — except on special occasions, such as Suri's 15th birthday. Holmes also taught her daughter to disregard the rumor mill. "To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through," Holmes told Town & Country in 2017. "In today's world, a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household, we know what they print isn't true, so we don't pay attention."
As a toddler, her footwear caused an uproar
Most celebrities have a fraught relationship with the press, and Suri Cruise is no exception. One of her first tabloid scandals occurred when she was just 3 years old — and for a rather bizarre reason: her footwear. The drama started when Cruise made a public appearance with her mom in October 2009. Paparazzi zeroed in on the youngster's outfit, which included a pair of glittery, high-heeled sandals.
Tabloids promptly sounded the alarm over Cruise's high heels. While some outlets claimed that the shoes were age-inappropriate, others declared that they were downright unhealthy for a growing toddler. Fox News even took the liberty of consulting a podiatrist on the matter. "At Suri's age, children are growing quickly, and you want everything growing at the same rate," the expert explained. "If the tendon is not growing at the same rate as everything else, it could become a problem." The New York Post went a step further by likening the shoes to "outward displays of sexualization."
A few months later, Katie Holmes acknowledged the footwear fiasco during an interview with Access Hollywood. The celebrity mom assured critics that her daughter's shoes were completely harmless. "They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids," the actor revealed (via People). "I found them for her, and she loves them." Holmes added, "She, like every little girl, she loves my high heels."
Suri Cruise has garnered some truly bizarre fanfare
We all know that celebrity children lead incredibly posh lives. However, it's not always easy being born into fame — and one of the biggest drawbacks of celebrity kiddom is the lack of privacy. After all, the children of celebrities are often exposed to constant media attention that they never asked for. When it comes to Suri Cruise, the fanfare is off the charts — and at times, the attention has been downright invasive. Case in point: When Cruise was 19 weeks old, artist Daniel Edwards created a bronze statue to commemorate her first solid poop. The gross effigy fetched $10,000 at auction, and the funds were donated to charity. By that measure, one could argue that some good came out of the nightmarish art project. Still, we imagine Cruise wasn't too thrilled about the statue in hindsight.
Another unfortunate aspect of childhood fame (aside from the possibility of having your poop immortalized) is the prospect of public criticism from adults. It may seem cringy for an adult to pick on a child, regardless of their celebrity status — but in Cruise's case, many grown-ups have done so without shame. At age 2, she was slammed by tabloids for drinking from a baby bottle. In 2009, fashion mogul Tim Gunn took a swipe at the youngster's wardrobe, calling her "a fashion victim" (via "Today"). Mind you: She was 3 years old at the time.
She is a fashion connoisseur
During their toddler years, many children develop an attachment to a special blanket or toy. However, when Suri Cruise was a toddler, her favorite item was a red designer shoe. The famous tot was spotted cradling the shoe in 2008 while strolling around Manhattan with her mother. Cruise's adorable shoe antics proved that she had a serious flair for fashion. In 2010, the tiny trendsetter sported a pair of ballet flats and a high-fashion tutu during a public outing. Considering that ballerina chic was all the rage in kids' fashion that year, Cruise's tutu moment was perfectly on trend. The same year, the mini-celeb made headlines when she stepped out in a $635 designer dress. At the time, Tom Cruise confirmed his daughter's fashion obsession, stating that "shoes are her passion" (via Us Weekly).
By age 3, Suri's wardrobe was reportedly worth $3 million. One of her priciest possessions was a Salvatore Ferragamo handbag, which came with an $850 price tag. As she's gotten older, Suri has leveled up her fashion game — and increased her wardrobe budget. In 2023, the Daily Mail reported that then-16-year-old Suri had about $5 million worth of clothing in her closet.
Suri Cruise reportedly used a secret entrance to shop at Whole Foods
After years of getting stalked by the media, it's no surprise that Suri Cruise has developed some creative ways to dodge paparazzi. And one of her most impressive vanishing acts involved an unlikely accomplice: the grocery store chain Whole Foods. As celebrity news site Gawker reported, Cruise and her mother, Katie Holmes, used a secret, private entrance to shop at their local Whole Foods store. Supposedly, the entrance is accessible from the basement of Holmes' apartment building, and it connects to Whole Foods via a series of underground corridors. Gawker claimed that Holmes and Cruise used the passageways to sneak into the store without being detected by paparazzi. When the pair wanted to do some grocery shopping, all they had to do was wait for an employee to come down and open the door for them.
In 2015, Gawker allegedly spoke with a municipal engineer who confirmed the existence of the secret Whole Foods entrance. "Based on my review of the plans, there is a door between the cellar-level employee area and the cellar-level corridor of the Mercantile building," the expert revealed (via Page Six). "Ms. Holmes probably went through this door and never had to step outside."
Suri Cruise is sporty
Suri Cruise may be obsessed with fashion, but shoes and purses aren't all that's on her mind. When she's not brandishing the latest designer labels, she enjoys hitting the tennis court. In 2013, paparazzi spotted Cruise entering a luxury sports club with her mom, Katie Holmes. The youngster clutched a pink tennis racket in her hand as she shuffled into the fitness center. While we don't know how strong her drop shot is, we do know that she is very athletic — and interested in multiple sports. As the Daily Mail noted, Cruise is an accomplished ballet dancer, and she's been perfecting her pirouette since she was a toddler. The mini-celeb has also been spotted taking gymnastics classes near her home in New York City.
In addition to strapping on her ballet slippers, Cruise has been known to step into bowling shoes. In 2013, the starlet and her mom generated a buzz while visiting their local bowling alley. Chatting with InStyle in 2020, Holmes praised Suri's determination and eagerness to try new things. "She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it," the proud mom gushed. "Then she's like, 'Okay, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."
She can speak Mandarin
Apart from her athletic prowess, Suri Cruise is also a gifted student. The junior superstar attended grade school at the illustrious Avenues the World School in Manhattan. The private academy boasts a language immersion program in which students spend half the school day learning to speak a second language. And foreign language classes aren't just an elective at Avenues the World — they're a requirement for graduation. In 2012, RadarOnline reported that Cruise was learning Mandarin Chinese while studying at the academy. "Suri is going to be learning Mandarin," a source allegedly confirmed to the publication. "She is in the program for the Lower School, which focuses on Chinese, and this is a great foundation for her."
Of course, knowing a second language could be massively beneficial for Cruise's future. It may one day come in handy for her prospective career — plus, she'll be able to bond with other Mandarin speakers around the world. It's possible that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes considered these perks when choosing to send their daughter to Avenues the World.
As you might have guessed, her education wasn't cheap. According to the school's website, tuition costs a pretty penny: $68,850 a year, to be exact.
Suri Cruise is estranged from Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is no stranger to controversy — and since his split from Katie Holmes, there's been plenty of buzz about his relationship (or lack thereof) with his daughter, Suri Cruise. Throughout the years, the "Mission: Impossible" actor has been notably absent from Suri's life. In fact, the pair haven't been photographed together in public since 2012. In 2024, a source allegedly told the Daily Mail that Cruise is completely estranged from Suri. "He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything," the insider claimed. "She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother."
While we don't know all the details of their supposed estrangement, many sources have speculated that the Church of Scientology is to blame for Suri and Cruise's fractured relationship. Cruise joined the controversial religion in 1986. Many individuals — including actor Leah Remini — have spoken out about the cult-like atmosphere of the church, claiming that members are encouraged to cut ties with nonbelievers. Katie Holmes broke away from the religion in 2012, shortly before kicking Cruise to the curb. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Cruise stated that Holmes' desire "to protect Suri from Scientology" is what prompted their divorce. According to former Scientology spokesperson Mike Rinder, Suri wants nothing to do with the religion. "Suri is not a Scientologist and never will be," Rinder told Page Six. "She deserves love and sympathy."
She's passionate about humanitarian work
Suri Cruise may be estranged from her father, Tom Cruise, but she does have at least one positive role model: her mother, Katie Holmes. In addition to being a devoted parent, Holmes has also encouraged Suri to get involved with charitable causes. In 2019, Holmes and Suri teamed up with the Artolution Organization and traveled to the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesbos, Greece. During their visit, the pair spent quality time with displaced children from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Suri was 12 at the time.
While visiting the camp, Suri and her mom bonded with refugees and participated in group art projects. Holmes commemorated the trip with a series of Instagram photos. In one snapshot, Suri could be seen exchanging a joyful high five with a young camp resident. Reflecting on the experience, Holmes told CinemaCon (via ETV Bharat), "It was incredibly meaningful. I went to the Moria refugee camp in Greece and it was eye-opening to see that a camp that was originally built for about 3,000 now has about 8,000." She added, "And I think that it's important to remember that it is our responsibility to do as much as we can to help people out, whether it's like going to a soup kitchen or just doing what you can to help people in need." Judging by their charity work, it's clear that Suri shares her mother's philosophy on helping others.
She's musically gifted
With parents like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, it's hardly a stretch to assume that Suri Cruise is interested in the arts. But unlike her movie star folks, Suri has gravitated toward music — and singing is her forte. In 2022, she debuted her gorgeous singing voice on the soundtrack for Holmes' film "Alone Together." Suri performed a rich, jazzy version of the 1934 hit "Blue Moon." Fans applauded Suri's vocal skills, noting that the celebrity kid had genuine talent.
In 2023, Katie Holmes released "Rare Objects," a film which the A-lister co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Once again, Holmes wanted to share the moment with Suri, so she recruited the teen to sing on the soundtrack for "Rare Objects." Holmes added another sweet touch by ending the film with a dedication to her beloved daughter. While chatting with Yahoo Entertainment in 2022, the superstar proudly opened up about working with Suri. "I always want the highest level of talent," she shared. "So I asked her! She's very, very talented." Holmes also revealed that she gave Suri total creative control while recording the song. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing," Holmes proclaimed. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"
Suri Cruise may have a future in show business
For years, fans have kept their eyes peeled for signs that Suri Cruise is preparing to take on Hollywood. Speaking with Glamour in 2023, Katie Holmes revealed that if Cruise ever wanted to pursue an acting career, she would happily open that door for her. "Yes. I hope she always does something on my films," the actor said. "I always ask her." Holmes added, "That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling."
In 2024, Cruise starred in her high school's production of "The Addams Family: A New Musical." According to Page Six, the junior superstar played the role of Morticia Addams. The tabloid spoke to an audience member who raved about Suri's performance in the show.
Being that Katie Holmes has served as an actor, writer, director, and producer, she definitely has the connections to help Suri find her stride in Hollywood. For now, though, Suri seems perfectly content with her current claim to fame: being one of the most talked-about celebrity kids of the 21st century. No matter which life path she chooses, we're sure to see plenty more of Suri Cruise in the coming years.