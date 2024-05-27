There's Much More To Suri Cruise Than Meets The Eye

Following her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes gained full custody of Suri Cruise. The mother-daughter duo struck out on their own and settled into a swanky New York City apartment. Since then, Suri has spent her days growing up in the Big Apple. "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate," Holmes told InStyle in 2020. "But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe."

New York City may have been the ideal backdrop for Suri's childhood, but with the strong media presence there, dodging the paparazzi was no easy feat. As such, Holmes did everything she could to shelter Suri from the spotlight. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the "Dawson's Creek" alum told Glamour in 2023.

Out of respect for Suri's privacy, Holmes rarely mentions her on social media — except on special occasions, such as Suri's 15th birthday. Holmes also taught her daughter to disregard the rumor mill. "To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through," Holmes told Town & Country in 2017. "In today's world, a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household, we know what they print isn't true, so we don't pay attention."