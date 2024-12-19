Former CNN Star Don Lemon's Most Controversial Moments

On the heels of the backlash about his Nikki Haley comments and reports of the previous dust-up with co-host Collins, Variety published an unflattering report exposing what they deemed "Don Lemon's Misogyny at CNN." The article detailed years of negative behavior by Lemon towards various women he worked with during his 17 years at CNN. That included Kyra Phillips, then co-host of "Live From," which was the first show Lemon anchored on the network. The most troubling incident involved threatening text messages sent to Phillips that were eventually traced back to Lemon. Although an HR investigation was conducted, Lemon was not fired by the network but was immediately removed as co-anchor of "Live From." However, a spokesperson for CNN responded that Lemon denied the story and that the network could not corroborate the events. Meanwhile, Phillips declined to comment on the story.

Advertisement

The article further describes a pattern of hostile behavior, particularly towards female co-workers, from Lemon based on interviews from what the journalist described as "a dozen former and current colleagues." Examples of this behavior included calling a producer fat to her face, mocking Nancy Grace on air, and dismissively suggesting Soledad O'Brien was not black because he was upset over her hosting the coveted "Black In America" series. The criticisms also detailed examples of what the sources felt was diva-like behavior from Lemon, including his complaining on social media that Anderson Cooper got more airtime than he did during CNN's coverage of Michael Jackon's memorial service.

While some of the incidents in the article were not corroborated by the individuals involved or completely denied, the overall picture of Lemon was extremely unflattering and, in some instances, concerning. Lemon, through his spokesperson, eventually addressed the article a year later, declaring it "riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence" (via USA Today).

Advertisement