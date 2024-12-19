Bradley Cooper's Dating Advice Helped One Of Hollywood's Favorite Couples Stand The Test Of Time

Bradley Cooper's acting career includes a variety of diverse roles in films such as, "A Star is Born," "The Maestro," and the voice of Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. But while he is best known for being a leading man, it's Cooper's unofficial other career as a relationship advisor that positively impacted one of his fellow actors.

That actor is Dax Shepard, who met Cooper through "Twisted Metal's" Will Arnett in 2006. Shepard opened up about dating while being interviewed by The New Yorker's Tyler Foggatt in October 2024, and was asked what he would say to men in regards to being vulnerable with women. Shepard described it as a leap of faith, and recalled the story of a relationship he had with a woman with more status and wealth than him at the time (via People).

Following a fight with her about those status differences, Shepard reached out to Cooper for advice. "The Hangover" star came through for his friend, saying "Wow, if she had said that to me, I'd feel really less than and I'd be insecure about this." Cooper then encouraged Shepard to make his feelings known, saying "Look, you're clearly breaking up with this gal. Why don't you practice on her? Like, go tell her, when you said this, I felt this way."

