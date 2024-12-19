Why HGTV's Alison Victoria Isn't Planning On Marrying Her Boyfriend Brandt Andersen
Alison Victoria, star of HGTV's "Windy City Rehab," says she's head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend, filmmaker Brandt Andersen. Despite this, however, the two have no plans to tie the knot — at least, not right away. Victoria says that for the time being, she and the "American Made" producer are content to take things one day at a time.
During a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Victoria was asked if she and Andersen had any plans to get engaged. "I don't like that kind of stuff," the reality TV personality replied. "I like living in the moment. I really do." Victoria also hinted that part of the reason she and Andersen aren't rushing to the altar has to do with the fact that they've both been married before. "I just love being with him," she added. "So every day [I'm] staying present, not thinking about the future, and just doing it right now."
Victoria was previously married to a man by the name of Luke Harding. The pair wed in 2013 and, according to Us Weekly, split in 2019 — the very same year "Windy City Rehab" premiered on HGTV. After her divorce, Victoria dated real estate agent Michael Marks, though the timeline of that particular relationship is unclear. Victoria got together with Andersen sometime after the fact, and the two went public with their romance at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024 (per People). Meanwhile, Andersen has not publicly revealed any details regarding his previous marriage.
Why Alison Victoria gave Brandt Andersen a credit on her TV show
Alison Victoria has so much love and respect for Brandt Andersen that she even went as far as to give him a shoutout on television. More specifically, Victoria gave Andersen a "special thanks" credit on the Season 5 premiere of her HGTV series "Windy City Rehab."
As Victoria explained in a September 2024 interview with People, she was actually just returning a favor when she credited Andersen on "Windy City Rehab." He had already given her a "special thanks" credit of her own in his movie "The Strangers' Case," which marked his directorial debut. "Brandt is a brilliant filmmaker and with his directorial debut, we've been traveling this summer to all these festivals," Victoria said. "And when we first became friends, he was doing all the post for his film — like, sound and VFX stuff — and I was there for that journey, helping him along the way being like a true partner like he is to me."
Victoria called Andersen crediting her in his movie "the sweetest thing anyone's ever done" for her. "I just thought, 'Wow, if I could do this in a special way for him — and I know he'll notice it because he looks at those things like any film director would — I know he's gonna love it, too,'" the reality TV star continued. "Because what he has done for me, like, this is truly the happiest time of my life."