Why HGTV's Alison Victoria Isn't Planning On Marrying Her Boyfriend Brandt Andersen

Alison Victoria, star of HGTV's "Windy City Rehab," says she's head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend, filmmaker Brandt Andersen. Despite this, however, the two have no plans to tie the knot — at least, not right away. Victoria says that for the time being, she and the "American Made" producer are content to take things one day at a time.

During a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Victoria was asked if she and Andersen had any plans to get engaged. "I don't like that kind of stuff," the reality TV personality replied. "I like living in the moment. I really do." Victoria also hinted that part of the reason she and Andersen aren't rushing to the altar has to do with the fact that they've both been married before. "I just love being with him," she added. "So every day [I'm] staying present, not thinking about the future, and just doing it right now."

Victoria was previously married to a man by the name of Luke Harding. The pair wed in 2013 and, according to Us Weekly, split in 2019 — the very same year "Windy City Rehab" premiered on HGTV. After her divorce, Victoria dated real estate agent Michael Marks, though the timeline of that particular relationship is unclear. Victoria got together with Andersen sometime after the fact, and the two went public with their romance at the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024 (per People). Meanwhile, Andersen has not publicly revealed any details regarding his previous marriage.

