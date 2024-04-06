What We Know About HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Relationship With Ex Luke Harding

HGTV star Alison Victoria might be unable to keep every aspect of her life private (for example, the scandals plaguing her Chicago-based show "Windy City Rehab"). But when it comes to matters of the heart, Victoria is far more private. Little is known about the reality star's relationships, let alone her first marriage to Chicago insurance agent Luke Harding.

Years before she became a TV personality, Victoria was the head of Alison Victoria Interiors, a consulting firm based in her native Chicago, and a second location in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she attended college. Victoria casually dated while she traveled between the two cities, but by 2011, she wanted to settle down romantically and geographically.

So, she signed up for Match.com, and that's how she met her first husband, fellow Illinois native Luke Harding. The pair wed in 2013, two years after first meeting at a Chicago Cubs game. However, by the time Victoria embarked on her HGTV career, with the debut of "Windy City Rehab" in 2019, it seemed that the romance may have been ending.