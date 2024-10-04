The Sweet Way Alison Victoria Shouted Out Her Boyfriend Brandt Andersen On Her HGTV Show
Alison Victoria's "Wind City Rehab" didn't win any awards at the Daytime Emmys in June 2024, but she did show off her real prize: her boyfriend Brant Andersen. After the event, Victoria went Instagram official with her new beau; they weren't shy about packing on the PDA for her 400,000-plus followers to see at the time. It seems the HGTV star's romance with Andersen has only gotten stronger since then. So much so, Victoria included a shoutout to him on her TV show.
At the end of the "Windy City Rehab" Season 5 premiere, Victoria gave a "special thanks" to her significant other in the credits. "It's a surprise for him," she told People. The home renovation show star went on to share that Andersen, who is a director and producer, recently included her in the credits of one of his movies to thank her for her support throughout the filmmaking process. The gesture left her floored. "And it was the sweetest thing anyone's ever done for me," Victoria said. "And the way that it made me feel like, 'Wow, he really sees me and appreciates my input and doesn't take it lightly.'"
Evidently, Andersen wears his filmmaker hit when it comes to setting a scene in their relationship — even if that scene is at cruising altitude. "My romance shows up as remote-control candles, a white table and a fake flower arrangement for our long flights," she told Us Weekly. "[It] really sets the moods and blows every flight attendants' mind."
Alison Victoria feels like she's with someone who really understands her
In her aforementioned chat with People, Alison Victoria shared that she appreciates Brandt Andersen' supportive nature, noting that it's nice to be "partners with somebody who understands your life." The pair of creatives seem to make a good team: According to Victoria, they give each other feedback on their respective projects. As she told the outlet, she enjoys dating "somebody who is able to give notes for my episodes."
The HGTV star's love life has had its ups and downs in recent years. Victoria married insurance company owner Luke Harding in 2013, but they split in 2019. She then dated real estate agent Michael Marks. While Victoria has been pretty private about certain love life details, we do know that they were together for a few years. Alas, that relationship would come to an end, too.
It seems Victoria has bounced back with a new significant other. She may tear down properties for a living, but she sure seems keen on building a future with Andersen. "He's it for me," she gushed to Us Weekly.