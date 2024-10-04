The Sweet Way Alison Victoria Shouted Out Her Boyfriend Brandt Andersen On Her HGTV Show

Alison Victoria's "Wind City Rehab" didn't win any awards at the Daytime Emmys in June 2024, but she did show off her real prize: her boyfriend Brant Andersen. After the event, Victoria went Instagram official with her new beau; they weren't shy about packing on the PDA for her 400,000-plus followers to see at the time. It seems the HGTV star's romance with Andersen has only gotten stronger since then. So much so, Victoria included a shoutout to him on her TV show.

At the end of the "Windy City Rehab" Season 5 premiere, Victoria gave a "special thanks" to her significant other in the credits. "It's a surprise for him," she told People. The home renovation show star went on to share that Andersen, who is a director and producer, recently included her in the credits of one of his movies to thank her for her support throughout the filmmaking process. The gesture left her floored. "And it was the sweetest thing anyone's ever done for me," Victoria said. "And the way that it made me feel like, 'Wow, he really sees me and appreciates my input and doesn't take it lightly.'"

Evidently, Andersen wears his filmmaker hit when it comes to setting a scene in their relationship — even if that scene is at cruising altitude. "My romance shows up as remote-control candles, a white table and a fake flower arrangement for our long flights," she told Us Weekly. "[It] really sets the moods and blows every flight attendants' mind."

