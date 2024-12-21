The Saddest Things About Bruce Willis & Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer

Rumer Willis, actor, singer, and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has been very open about how blessed she feels to be in one of the most famous families on the planet. "[I'm] one of the luckiest girls around," she said during a 2008 "The House Bunny" press conference (via People). But her privileged upbringing doesn't mean she's breezed through life. In fact, this star has made it through some tragic times — some even as a direct result of her parents.

In 2019, alongside her mom, Willis spoke candidly on "Red Table Talk" about one of the most terrifying moments of her life when Moore had a relapse in her addiction. Willis shared she made the 911 call, but wrestled with if she should be in the room while her mom potentially took her last breath. "I took her to rehab on the plane, which was the scariest thing I ever had to do in my life," Willis said. She revealed Moore's substance abuse issues and doomed marriage to Ashton Kutcher caused their relationship to become strained, and there was a point she didn't even recognize her. "[She's] supposed to be my rock," Willis said. Thankfully, the mother-daughter duo worked through their issues, but that's only one of the sad things Willis has dealt with.

