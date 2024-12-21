HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Lazy Wedding Planning Has Him At Odds With Brother Drew
When HGTV star Jonathan Scott got engaged to actress and singer Zooey Deschanel in August 2023, the couple made it clear that they had no plans to rush the wedding itself. And honestly, we love that for them. Take your time and enjoy life, guys. However, if there's one person who wishes they'd at least hurry up and set a date, it's Jonathan's twin brother and "Property Brothers" co-host Drew Scott. And to be fair, his reasons for feeling that way are actually pretty practical.
During a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Jonathan confessed that he is a little "sick and tired of myself" regarding his slow approach to getting his and Deschanel's wedding plans squared away. The elder Property Brother added that he and the "(500) Days of Summer" star haven't even started nailing down any details about a possible wedding since getting engaged. "We've just been having a ton of fun," Jonathan said. That's when Drew interjected, saying that "people" — more specifically, him — "need to know" when the wedding is actually happening. "My schedule is tied to his schedule," Drew said. "I can't plan vacations. I can't do anything."
According to Jonathan, this has been a concern of Drew's since day one of his engagement to Deschanel. "We got engaged, not this August, but [the] previous August. We've assumed maybe it would be this year or something," he said. Apparently, Drew wanted his brother and Deschanel to choose a date so he could make sure he didn't have any scheduling conflicts that day.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel want to have a fun wedding
Jonathan Scott's insistence that he and Zooey Deschanel are just "having fun" during their engagement echoes something the actress herself said shortly after Jonathan first popped the question. "We've just been basking in engaged bliss and haven't really figured out anything [about the wedding]," the "Elf" actress told People in October 2023. However, she added that she and her husband-to-be "do love to throw a party."
Jonathan matched his fiancée's energy in a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly, saying that the wedding ceremony will simply be a formal prelude to a "kick-a** party." "The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we'll get that out of the way, and then it's the reception," he shared. "It's going to be a blast." Getting a bit cheeky, Jonathan also noted that younger twin brother Drew Scott would "probably be invited" to the wedding (assuming he doesn't accidentally double-book a vacation).
As for why the specifics have taken so long to come together, Jonathan hinted in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight that his and Deschanel's busy schedules have something to do with it. "I have no updates. I wish I had more exciting news. We just got back from Europe. We just had our daughter's birthday party, and then we had another event and a charity thing," he said. "We don't even feel settled in yet, but we have determined that we are gonna figure it out soon."