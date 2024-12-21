HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Lazy Wedding Planning Has Him At Odds With Brother Drew

When HGTV star Jonathan Scott got engaged to actress and singer Zooey Deschanel in August 2023, the couple made it clear that they had no plans to rush the wedding itself. And honestly, we love that for them. Take your time and enjoy life, guys. However, if there's one person who wishes they'd at least hurry up and set a date, it's Jonathan's twin brother and "Property Brothers" co-host Drew Scott. And to be fair, his reasons for feeling that way are actually pretty practical.

During a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Jonathan confessed that he is a little "sick and tired of myself" regarding his slow approach to getting his and Deschanel's wedding plans squared away. The elder Property Brother added that he and the "(500) Days of Summer" star haven't even started nailing down any details about a possible wedding since getting engaged. "We've just been having a ton of fun," Jonathan said. That's when Drew interjected, saying that "people" — more specifically, him — "need to know" when the wedding is actually happening. "My schedule is tied to his schedule," Drew said. "I can't plan vacations. I can't do anything."

According to Jonathan, this has been a concern of Drew's since day one of his engagement to Deschanel. "We got engaged, not this August, but [the] previous August. We've assumed maybe it would be this year or something," he said. Apparently, Drew wanted his brother and Deschanel to choose a date so he could make sure he didn't have any scheduling conflicts that day.

