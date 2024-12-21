Tragic Details About Mama June

June Shannon came to be known as Mama June after her family reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" aired in 2012. While the show had a large and memorable cast of characters before its cancellation, Mama June still made her mark because of her larger-than-life yet somehow down-to-earth personality and controversial moves. Shortly after the show ended, Shannon set out on her weight loss journey, which proved even more difficult than she imagined.

The reality TV star started things off by undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2015 to get her eating under control. However, she proudly shared that she shed nearly 240 pounds before the surgery, and brought her weight down to311 pounds. The procedure only sped up her weight loss and helped her drop to 195 pounds in only six weeks. Speaking to People in 2017, Mama June shared that the surgery was designed to restrict her food portions, so whenever she ended up going overboard, she would vomit. "I can't sit and eat the whole table now," she said.

However, a few years after the surgery, Shannon started to regain some of the weight she had lost. In a 2024 Instagram clip, she revealed that she had put on about 130 pounds because she hadn't been able to focus on her diet amidst a stressful and tragic year. In fact, even when she tried to get back on track with her weight loss journey, things didn't work her way. So, she had chosen to take semaglutide injections, which are generally used as a type 2 diabetes treatment.

