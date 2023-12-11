How Mama June And Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Reconnected After Her Cancer Diagnosis

When "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell passed away in December 2023, it was June "Mama June" Shannon who shared the sad news with the world. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM" the reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

The world was first introduced to the family when Shannon's youngest daughter, Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, showed off her precocious spirit in the hit TLC show "Toddlers and Tiaras." An immediate fan favorite, Thompson was later gifted her own spinoff series, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which focused on the then 7-year-old and her various family members' exploits. The reality show ran for four seasons, from 2012 to 2014, and made stars not only of Thompson and her mother, but Honey Boo-Boo's three sisters too, including Cardwell.

However, despite looking like a happy albeit wild family onscreen, there was more going on behind the scenes. Cardwell revealed she didn't always live with Shannon, and had, in fact, just moved back into the house after a nine-year separation. They played nice on the show, but everything went sideways in 2014 when a huge rift between Cardwell and Shannon caused TLC to cancel the show. It looked like the relationship between mother and daughter would never be the same. And it almost wasn't, until Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer and they started to reconnect again.