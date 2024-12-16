The One Thing Inside Sources Say Melania Trump Gives Barron That Donald Will Never Have
Melania Trump and Barron Trump have a close relationship, and she takes motherhood very seriously. In a 2018 speech, the then-first lady explained the emotionally intense aspects of being a mom, remarking (via the Daily Mail), "It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love." Now that Barron's attending college at New York University, Melania reportedly guided his decision to live at Trump Tower rather than in student housing. Some individuals indicated she wants the opportunity for frequent chats to make sure her son is adjusting to this new life phase, particularly now that Donald Trump's reelection could impact Barron's future. "Melania's most meaningful moments of life have been with her family, and Barron is the lucky benefactor of that love and caring," an insider divulged to People.
In contrast, some individuals don't believe Melania will be providing her husband with the same level of attention as he transitions back to the White House. Last time, Melania spent January–early June 2017 in New York, before she relocated to Washington D.C. In that case, she was prioritizing Barron's needs, as she didn't want him to switch schools mid-year. However, with Barron now halfway through his first year of college, some have speculated Melania might focus on Donald even less in the future. "She will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else," a source surmised to People.
Barron is purportedly Melania's top priority
According to author and journalist Mary Jordan, Donald and Melania Trump lead independent lives. "I don't know any couple that spends as much time apart," Jordan informed The Guardian in 2020. "He's got his own life and he spends a lot of time apart from her. And she's absolutely fine with that." When it comes to Barron Trump, however, Melania continues to take a very active role. Part of her motivation may be a desire to protect Barron from unwanted media attention, particularly as his towering height makes him highly visible. "They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight," an insider explained to People. "She tries to normalize his life. If that is even possible."
During Donald's first presidential term, Melania reportedly considered Barron's wellbeing her top priority. Although Barron ended up transferring schools from New York to Maryland, she was said to have made the decision after a lot of consideration.
While Melania's clearly devoted to Barron, it also appears that Donald may not be as interested in constant attention and care. Not only did he support keeping Barron at his New York school, Donald also saw a bright side in extended time way from his family. "I end up working longer. And that's okay," he informed ABC News in 2017.