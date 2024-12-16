The One Thing Inside Sources Say Melania Trump Gives Barron That Donald Will Never Have

Melania Trump and Barron Trump have a close relationship, and she takes motherhood very seriously. In a 2018 speech, the then-first lady explained the emotionally intense aspects of being a mom, remarking (via the Daily Mail), "It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love." Now that Barron's attending college at New York University, Melania reportedly guided his decision to live at Trump Tower rather than in student housing. Some individuals indicated she wants the opportunity for frequent chats to make sure her son is adjusting to this new life phase, particularly now that Donald Trump's reelection could impact Barron's future. "Melania's most meaningful moments of life have been with her family, and Barron is the lucky benefactor of that love and caring," an insider divulged to People.

In contrast, some individuals don't believe Melania will be providing her husband with the same level of attention as he transitions back to the White House. Last time, Melania spent January–early June 2017 in New York, before she relocated to Washington D.C. In that case, she was prioritizing Barron's needs, as she didn't want him to switch schools mid-year. However, with Barron now halfway through his first year of college, some have speculated Melania might focus on Donald even less in the future. "She will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else," a source surmised to People.