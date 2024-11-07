What Barron's Future Looks Like Now That Trump Is President Again
When a person becomes president of the United States, it doesn't just change their life; their immediate family members also have to adjust to this new normal. Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, was just 10 years old at the beginning of his father's first term, so moving to the White House with his parents was a given back in 2016. As spokesperson Jason Miller shared at the time (via CNN), Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, were "concerned about pulling their 10-year-old son out of school in the middle of the year" and thus waited until Barron finished his final year of elementary school before he and Melania made the move to Washington, D.C.
However, the college freshman has far more autonomy as Donald prepares to start his second presidential term, so his path ahead isn't as firmly set in stone. As of Election Day, Barron is a student at New York University and lives in Manhattan, but that could potentially change in the months ahead. What might Barron's future look like now that Donald is president again? Here, we'll reveal what we know about the 18-year-old's options as he reprises his role as first son.
His college experience may be much different than he intended
Even before Donald Trump was reelected, Secret Service protection already made Barron Trump's college experience awkward. For example, classmates shared what it was like being screened by agents with the Daily Mail in mid-September 2024: "There were several guards outside the door before class and we had to show them our IDs." Although the protection is necessary, we can only imagine how challenging it makes Barron's social life on campus. Unfortunately, security became even tighter after two failed assassination attempts against Donald, and Barron was spotted amidst plainclothes agents in bulletproof vests just a few weeks later. Donald's return to the White House could potentially mean an even more intense security detail for young Barron, although no details were revealed in the wake of the election.
If Barron decides to abandon his life in New York and join his father at the White House, that move would likely entail changing colleges altogether. For example, he could consider transferring to Georgetown University, where older sister Ivanka Trump began her college career. However, Barron's initial choice to attend New York University was already a break from Trump family tradition: many of his family members, including Donald himself, attended the University of Pennsylvania. Given his desire to forge his own college path, Barron may not be willing to give up on his NYU education.
Barron Trump's decision could influence Melania Trump
Not long after Barron Trump's plans to attend NYU were confirmed, Melania Trump subtly confirmed her plans to spend more time in New York for the sake of her son. On Election Day, a source reaffirmed those plans when speaking with People: "As much as Melania loves Mar-a-Lago and her life in Palm Beach, she will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else."
Although the source added that Melania making a permanent move to the White House is improbable, the high value she places on having an active role in Barron's life could potentially sway her decision. If Barron ultimately decides to once again make Washington, D.C., his home, it's possible we'll see Melania spending more time in the nation's capitol as well. Regardless of how his future may change over the next four years, one thing is certain for Barron: he will be able to count on his mother to be by his side.