What Barron's Future Looks Like Now That Trump Is President Again

When a person becomes president of the United States, it doesn't just change their life; their immediate family members also have to adjust to this new normal. Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, was just 10 years old at the beginning of his father's first term, so moving to the White House with his parents was a given back in 2016. As spokesperson Jason Miller shared at the time (via CNN), Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, were "concerned about pulling their 10-year-old son out of school in the middle of the year" and thus waited until Barron finished his final year of elementary school before he and Melania made the move to Washington, D.C.

However, the college freshman has far more autonomy as Donald prepares to start his second presidential term, so his path ahead isn't as firmly set in stone. As of Election Day, Barron is a student at New York University and lives in Manhattan, but that could potentially change in the months ahead. What might Barron's future look like now that Donald is president again? Here, we'll reveal what we know about the 18-year-old's options as he reprises his role as first son.