Why Michelle Yeoh Divorced Her First Husband — And What Their Relationship Is Like Today

Since 2023, Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has been married to French businessman and former rally car driver Jean Todt, with the pair having gotten engaged 19 years prior in 2004. Over a decade before she first met Todt, however, Yeoh was briefly married to Dickson Poon, another businessman from Hong Kong — where the Malaysian-born "A Haunting in Venice" actor first made her name as an action movie star. Yeoh has been open about why she decided to amicably split from Poon after just three years of marriage, saying it came down to circumstances beyond their control.

Speaking to The Times in November 2024, Yeoh explained that when she married Poon in 1988, she was prepared to quit acting in order to focus on family life. However, she then got the devastating news that she couldn't have children of her own. Seeing as how Poon wanted to start a family as well, the couple decided it would be best to go their separate ways romantically. But Yeoh says that despite the divorce, she is still friends with Poon and became godmother to one of his daughters.

"Maybe that is the biggest sadness in my life, that I cannot have kids," Yeoh said. "But the beauty is that I have six godchildren, many nephews and nieces. I don't live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 [percent]." Although Yeoh and Poon's relationship did not last forever, who is the "Wicked" star's current partner?

