Why Michelle Yeoh Divorced Her First Husband — And What Their Relationship Is Like Today
Since 2023, Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has been married to French businessman and former rally car driver Jean Todt, with the pair having gotten engaged 19 years prior in 2004. Over a decade before she first met Todt, however, Yeoh was briefly married to Dickson Poon, another businessman from Hong Kong — where the Malaysian-born "A Haunting in Venice" actor first made her name as an action movie star. Yeoh has been open about why she decided to amicably split from Poon after just three years of marriage, saying it came down to circumstances beyond their control.
Speaking to The Times in November 2024, Yeoh explained that when she married Poon in 1988, she was prepared to quit acting in order to focus on family life. However, she then got the devastating news that she couldn't have children of her own. Seeing as how Poon wanted to start a family as well, the couple decided it would be best to go their separate ways romantically. But Yeoh says that despite the divorce, she is still friends with Poon and became godmother to one of his daughters.
"Maybe that is the biggest sadness in my life, that I cannot have kids," Yeoh said. "But the beauty is that I have six godchildren, many nephews and nieces. I don't live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 [percent]." Although Yeoh and Poon's relationship did not last forever, who is the "Wicked" star's current partner?
Michelle Yeoh and her second husband had a lengthy engagement
Michelle Yeoh and second husband Jean Todt tied the knot in Switzerland on July 27, 2023. The ceremony marked the culmination of what the couple formally revealed to be 6,992 days of engagement. The pair had a second, more intimate wedding ceremony a few months later in Yeoh's native Malaysia. In early 2024, Yeoh went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to shed some light on why her engagement to Todt lasted nearly two whole decades.
"We met, and within a month, he proposed, and I said yes. Because he's the most adorable — he's such a sweetheart," Yeoh said (via NBC). "And then maybe he was just like, 'S***, do I really want to do this?'" she laughed. Yeoh and Fallon mentioned her various action film roles, which were pretty intense, and Yeoh added, "[Todt is] one of the most patient [people] in the world. And I think that's what we all deserve — to have someone who loves us for who we are and what we do."
Furthermore, while Yeoh struggled with the fact that she was unable to have children, she actually became a grandmother thanks to her marriage to Todt. The "Star Trek: Discovery" actor told Jimmy Fallon that Todt's son from a previous marriage had a baby with his own partner on New Year's Day in 2024. "And I always said throughout the year that, you know, I would be there for them," Yeoh said. "Because I love kids. I really, really do." For more on Yeoh, check out her complete evolution.