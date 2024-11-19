The Wicked Cast's Real Life Partners

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's controversial relationship timeline began in 2023. In July, People confirmed that the "Wicked" co-stars had started seeing each other after getting out of their respective marriages. Their rumored romance brought the full wrath of the Internet as social media users were certain that Grande had been a homewrecker in Slater's marriage to Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a young son. However, the happy couple evidently refused to let the narrative affect their relationship. In fact, it appeared to have brought them closer as an Us Weekly source claimed that the Grammy winner and the Broadway star had already moved in together by October. While Grande and Slater understandably wanted to keep things strictly under wraps, they were still spotted on several low-key dates throughout the year.

The "yes, and?" hitmaker also showed up to support her beau at the preview, opening, and closing nights of his performance in Broadway's "Spamalot." And yet, in her September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo, Grande admitted that it was "disappointing" to see everyone jumping on the hate train about their relationship without knowing the truth. She also couldn't help but gush about Slater, proclaiming, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about." The "Positions" songstress continued, "There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bull**** tabloid can rewrite in real life." Slater had similarly positive things to say about their controversial romance in his own 2024 GQ interview just a month later.

