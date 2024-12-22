What Hallmark's Stephanie Bennett Looks Like Makeup Free
Since the early 2010s, Canadian actor Stephanie Bennett has built up quite the resume through her work in both television and film, with appearances in high-profile projects like Disney's "Descendants," "Supernatural," and "Shadowhunters." Bennett has also staked her claim as a Hallmark standby, having made herself known to fans with roles in movies like "The Nine Lives of Christmas," "The Last Bridesmaid," and "His & Hers," and a leading role in the sweet romance flick "Wedding Season."
Bennett is also in a real-life relationship with another fan fave, as she married fellow Hallmark star Sebastian Stewart in April 2022. However, one thing some fans still might not know about the actor is what she looks like when her makeup is removed.
On her Instagram page, Bennett has made over 500 posts sharing personal pictures and promotional images, most of which show the actor sporting makeup and eyeliner. Among the many photos she's posted, one shuffled in the mix shows Bennett providing a stunning, authentic, unaltered look at the real her.
Stephanie Bennett showed off her fresh face in an Instagram selfie
In July 2021, Hallmark star Stephanie Bennett posted an unfiltered selfie on Instagram that provides a clear, untouched look at how her face appears makeup-free. The photo shows aspects of Bennett's complexion that otherwise would be concealed by makeup, including freckles. The Hallmark star is shown smiling confidently, showing off her shining blue eyes and tousled blonde hair.
In the post's caption, Bennett said she often struggles with self-comparison, wanting to remind viewers of the manufactured looks often found on social media. "But this is a friendly reminder that what you see is often filtered and NOT REALITY," she said. Though her complexion is not completely clear, Bennett pointed out that these flaws should not detract from her, or any other woman's, beauty. "Getting glammed up is fun, and I love hair extensions and makeup sometimes — but just remember that acne spots, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, and cellulite is all normal and beautiful," she said.
In recent years, Bennett has posted other photos showcasing her natural beauty, including a post she made in May 2024. That carousel shows Bennett with her husband Sebastian Stewart and a friend on the Big Cedar and Kennedy Falls trail in Vancouver. For more makeup-free Hallmark stars, check out Bennett's "His & Hers" co-star Lacey Chabert's beautiful no-makeup look.