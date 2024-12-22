What Hallmark's Stephanie Bennett Looks Like Makeup Free

Since the early 2010s, Canadian actor Stephanie Bennett has built up quite the resume through her work in both television and film, with appearances in high-profile projects like Disney's "Descendants," "Supernatural," and "Shadowhunters." Bennett has also staked her claim as a Hallmark standby, having made herself known to fans with roles in movies like "The Nine Lives of Christmas," "The Last Bridesmaid," and "His & Hers," and a leading role in the sweet romance flick "Wedding Season."

Bennett is also in a real-life relationship with another fan fave, as she married fellow Hallmark star Sebastian Stewart in April 2022. However, one thing some fans still might not know about the actor is what she looks like when her makeup is removed.

On her Instagram page, Bennett has made over 500 posts sharing personal pictures and promotional images, most of which show the actor sporting makeup and eyeliner. Among the many photos she's posted, one shuffled in the mix shows Bennett providing a stunning, authentic, unaltered look at the real her.