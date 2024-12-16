Meghan Markle's Absence From Gayle King's 70th Birthday Bash Ignites Royal Rift Rumors

Along with being a decades-long friend of Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King is also reportedly close with Meghan Markle. As her friend, King played a crucial role in hyping up Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah in March 2021 and also attended Markle's baby shower in 2019. However, Markle has also lost a sizable amount of friends since she became a royal, and if her absence from King's surprise party says anything about where she stands with the CBS personality and Winfrey, it appears that bridge could very well have been burned, as well.

Some X users hypothesized Markle's absence from King's birthday celebration was purposeful on the party planners' part, perhaps so she wouldn't usurp all the attention at the event. "MM doesn't need no stinking invite, she just shows up at these," one user wrote. "LoL, I have a feeling there was stealth planning involved." Other people believe her possible lack of an invite might be a clear sign Winfrey and King are trying to show Markle the door. "She's really being cut out and cold-shouldered by Oprah and Gayle," one commenter posted. "They don't want her in their circle." Though some gave Markle the benefit of the doubt and argued she might have been too busy to come, others theorized she would have clamored to be there if she knew it was taking place. "Just wait for the inevitable article with MM being 'in the vicinity,'" another person said. "If she knows Oprah's throwing Gayle a surprise birthday bash, she'll magically appear."

