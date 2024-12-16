Archie And Lilibet Are The Stars Of Meghan & Harry's 2024 Christmas Card (& Twin With Dad!)

Though the royals have a few weird holiday traditions, sending out an annual Christmas card is not one of them. In fact, this bit of regal stationery has become highly anticipated over the years, and the 2024 reveals are no exception. Perhaps the most hotly discussed card thus far in the season is that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which had a surprise element that was noticeably missing in their cards from the past two years: their children, who are ginger-haired like their father.

Advertisement

The card, sent electronically via email on December 16, included white text set on a pine-green background. It read, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a happy holiday season and a joyful new year." There is a montage of six photos, five of which show Harry and Meghan on their goodwill trips in 2024, including to Nigeria and Colombia. But the one photo that has everyone talking is the one on the top row in the middle, which features the couple's kids Archie and Lilibet, and they are clearly the stars of the card.

Seasons Greetings form the Sussex family,

Archewell Production & Archewell foundation.🎄 pic.twitter.com/UzselWBVrt — 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) December 16, 2024

Advertisement

In the pic, the two children are running towards their parents, who have outstretched arms. Their three dogs, Pula the black Labrador, and Mia and Guy, their rescue beagles, are amongst the family as well. The Sussexes are notoriously protective of their children and rarely share images of them; in fact, this is the first card since 2021 that has done so. And although we get to see their red hair (twinning with Dad!), it feels like a deliberate choice of a photo, as it doesn't show the children's faces.