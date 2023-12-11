We Can't Unsee The Major Missing Details In William And Kate's 2023 Christmas Card

'Tis the holiday season, and William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are celebrating. They recently attended the annual Christmas carol concert hosted by Kate at Westminster Abbey, complete with Prince Louis sweetly pranking Princess Charlotte, and now they've shared their family Christmas card on social media. While, at first glance, it's a pretty simple black-and-white image of the family all together and all happy, if you look more closely at Prince Louis' left hand, it seems like there might have been a bit of a Photoshop fail.

His hand is resting on the arm of the chair that Princess Charlotte is sitting in, and some online think that he's missing a finger. Others think maybe he's got an extra finger. Zooming in on the pic, it does seem like there are four fingers, but there is a distinctly odd gap between his middle finger and his ring finger where it seems as though a finger was perhaps digitally moved. While the finger is the most noticeable missing detail, other people noticed something funky going on with the legs in the photo. "There's an extra leg in this picture!!!!" commented one person on the Wales' IG account, while other eagle-eyed viewers tried and failed to find both of Kate's feet.

Fashion photographer Josh Shinner took the picture, and he shared it on his own Instagram. Along with congratulations for getting the chance to photograph the famous family, some people commented on the apparent editing fails. Others have done the same on the Wales' Instagram post of the pic and there has been no response yet from Shinner or Kensington Palace about any potential photoshopping for the family.