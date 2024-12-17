Seriously Shady Things About Kody And Robyn Brown's Relationship
The tea on the hit TLC reality show "Sister Wives" has always been piping hot, but avid fans will know that things changed quite a bit once Kody Brown divorced three of his four wives, with just Robyn Brown remaining. While some viewers expected the celebrity couple to be happy in their newly monogamous relationship, it appears all is not well between them. Kody and Robyn have been very open about the challenges that monogamy has posed for them, and it appears there's tons of trouble in paradise — and subsequently plenty of content for their long-running reality show.
Kody's marriage to Robyn is clearly faltering after the departure of the other sister wives, with Robyn accusing her husband of trying to ruin their relationship on purpose. In a trailer for the show's 19th season, Robyn speaks candidly about the state of her marriage to Kody. "He is sabotaging our relationship," she admitted, sadly adding, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind," (via Instagram). Robyn also revealed that she feels like she's constantly walking on eggshells around her husband, explaining, "I'm having to consistently make sure that he's not sabotaging our relationship."
In the "Sister Wives: One on One" special, Kody actually acknowledged trying to sabotage his relationship with Robyn, reasoning that he did so because he was experiencing such intense feelings of "frustration and anger," per Today. The "Sister Wives" patriarch also expressed simply, "I wanted to punish myself."
Kody no longer trusts women
Aside from actively trying to sabotage his relationship with Robyn Brown, her husband also has some major trust issues due to his other three wives divorcing him. Robyn opened up in the "Sister Wives: One-on-One" special about how Kody Brown's newfound lack of trust in women was affecting both her personally and their relationship more generally. "I just work really hard to constantly get him to remember and realize that not all women are bad," she remarked (via TV Insider).
Robyn pointed out that it's not an easy task and, moreover, that she often feels as though Kody is just as distrustful of her as he is of his former wives even though she's given him no reason to question her loyalty. In a teaser for Season 19 of "Sister Wives," the tension between the warring couple was palpable, with Robyn warning Kody she was "losing respect" for him. A clearly irritated Kody then claps back, "Robyn, I can't even get it straight with you right now," (via Cheat Sheet).
The couple doesn't agree on religion
Worryingly, Kody and Robyn Brown don't see eye to eye on religion or regularly going to church either. In a snippet from a Season 19 episode of "Sister Wives," Robyn discusses her desire to return to church, but Kody seems less than eager to join her. "When I was young, I went to a church school. It was something that was a part of my everyday life. I have been worrying like crazy about our kids not having that," Robyn shared (via E! News). Two of the children have also expressed a desire to attend church and join the spiritual community to connect with likeminded people.
Something casual fans might not know about Kody's relationship with Robyn is that they met in church. Thus, "She's been really, really frustrated with me sort of withdrawing from the church that she grew up in," as he admitted (via Instagram). The warring spouses eventually agreed that Robyn and the kids could go, but Kody clarified that he didn't want to be left out entirely and would like the opportunity to join them from time to time, quipping, "You don't want to go too long without me because I don't want some guy thinking you're a single mom," (via Instagram).
Robyn and Kody may no longer want the same things
When Robyn and Kody Brown initially got married, they had a clear idea of what their lives would look like being in a polygamous relationship, but with Kody's other three wives subsequently leaving his side, the couple found themselves in a monogamous relationship neither of them ever expected to be in. The idea of monogamy doesn't seem very appealing to Robyn, but Kody is hesitant to return to his former polygamous lifestyle. Robyn detailed the whole messy affair in the "Sister Wives: One on One" special, disclosing that her new monogamous lifestyle wasn't exactly part of her future plans.
However, she was hesitant to bring it up with her husband because of how his other three marriages ended. The reality star found it tough to accept the idea of a monogamous relationship more generally, too. "I don't know what to do with it. It's messing with my identity," Robyn confessed (via People). Meanwhile, Kody has practically admitted that he's done with polygamy. It also appears that Robyn feels somewhat contentious towards Kody's three former wives. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically," she argued in "One on One," per People.
The couple have had some pretty nasty fights
Kody Brown hasn't minced his words when it comes to how hard monogamy has been. "Robyn and I are really, kind of, in a struggling place," he divulged on "Sister Wives" (via E! News). "We're probably doing the worst we've ever done in our marriage," Robyn chimed in. "It's been tough. It's been tough between us. He doesn't know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives. Kody's feeling a lot of rejection, so I think he's kind of looking at me going, 'Are you going to reject me too?'" The celebrity couple has been embroiled in some gnarly fights as well, in particular because of Robyn's insistence that Kody reach out to his estranged kids. He did not take kindly to the suggestion, and a nasty spat ensued.
Kody, trying to escape the heat, left the couple's home just as the "Sister Wives" camera crew arrived to film for the day. The estranged couple later tried to talk things through, with Robyn encouraging her husband to simply try a bit harder to remedy his relationship with some of his children, but the proud patriarch didn't see it the same way she did. Robyn proclaimed that she'd do anything to reconcile had she been in her husband's shoes. Kody, however, felt betrayed by his kids and didn't want to face more rejection. "They're adults," he told Robyn during a heated exchange (via E! News). "Some people think that parental-child relationships don't have to be reciprocal, but when they're adults, yes they do."