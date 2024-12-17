Seriously Shady Things About Kody And Robyn Brown's Relationship

The tea on the hit TLC reality show "Sister Wives" has always been piping hot, but avid fans will know that things changed quite a bit once Kody Brown divorced three of his four wives, with just Robyn Brown remaining. While some viewers expected the celebrity couple to be happy in their newly monogamous relationship, it appears all is not well between them. Kody and Robyn have been very open about the challenges that monogamy has posed for them, and it appears there's tons of trouble in paradise — and subsequently plenty of content for their long-running reality show.

Advertisement

Kody's marriage to Robyn is clearly faltering after the departure of the other sister wives, with Robyn accusing her husband of trying to ruin their relationship on purpose. In a trailer for the show's 19th season, Robyn speaks candidly about the state of her marriage to Kody. "He is sabotaging our relationship," she admitted, sadly adding, "I feel like the idiot that got left behind," (via Instagram). Robyn also revealed that she feels like she's constantly walking on eggshells around her husband, explaining, "I'm having to consistently make sure that he's not sabotaging our relationship."

In the "Sister Wives: One on One" special, Kody actually acknowledged trying to sabotage his relationship with Robyn, reasoning that he did so because he was experiencing such intense feelings of "frustration and anger," per Today. The "Sister Wives" patriarch also expressed simply, "I wanted to punish myself."

Advertisement