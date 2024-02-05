9 Signs Kody Brown Was Done With Polygamy Long Before He Publicly Admitted It

Now that all but one of his wives have left him, Kody Brown has said he has no interest in re-entering polygamy. Perhaps this is partly because he's happy with his fourth and remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Kody and Robyn "spiritually" married in 2010 and legally wed in 2014.

From the start of Kody and Robyn's relationship, it was clear they had something special, and many viewers speculated that he showed favoritism for Robyn. Some of the special treatment Robyn received early on included Kody helping her pick out a wedding dress which he hadn't done during his previous wedding preparations. Furthermore, Kody and Robyn's honeymoon lasted far longer in comparison to his other post-wedding getaways.

While sitting down with TLC, the interviewer asked Kody if Robyn was his favorite wife. The "Sister Wives" star reacted defensively, saying it was an "unfair" question. However, his further comments hardly disproved his favoritism when he said, "It's not about a favorite; it's about finding favor." Kody then blamed his other wives for any ill will toward Robyn. "There's a character issue here, and it's not just about my character. It's about their character." In this interview, the cracks in Kody's relationships with his first three wives start to show, while he has only kind things to say about Robyn.