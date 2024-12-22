The Inside Story Of Jennifer Tilly's Divorce With Simpsons Creator Sam Simon

Although Jennifer Tilly and Sam Simon's 7-year marriage ended in divorce, she thanks her lucky stars every day for it. According to Vanity Fair, the A-listers' paths first crossed in 1984 when Simon was a writer on a show called "Shaping Up" while Tilly was the star. The celebrity couple tied the knot the very same year and ultimately went their separate ways in 1991. Then, during a December 2024 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Tilly confirmed that she "got a piece of 'The Simpsons' in the divorce settlement" since her ex-husband was the co-creator of the hit animated series, per E! News.

"So every day, honestly, every day I'm like, 'Thank you, Sam!'" the "Chucky" star enthused. At the time of their split, though, Tilly never imagined that her share of the Emmy-winning show would amount to much since it had only been on the air for about two years at that stage. However, Simon revealed in his 2009 interview with Stanford magazine that he was raking in "tens of millions" despite having walked away from "The Simpsons" in 1993.

At the time of the animal rights activist's death in March 2015, Simon had $100 million, which he gave away to numerous charities. But his passing brought about a new challenge for his ex-wife. As TMZ reported, the actor lodged a legal complaint against Simon's estate in December 2015 for failing to pay her the $5 million he had left her on the condition that she didn't work, which Tilly upheld. But the tabloid believed the issue had been resolved.

