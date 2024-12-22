The Tragic Story Behind Ariana Grande's Bee Tattoo

Although all of Ariana Grande's many tattoos have a deeper meaning, her bee ink will always hold a particularly special place in the pop star's heart since it honors the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Moments after Grande concluded her show at the venue on May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an explosive device that killed 22 people and physically and psychologically harmed at least 800 others. A day later, the "positions" hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," (via Billboard).

Then, in May 2018, almost exactly a year after the tragedy occurred, Grande shared another social media post to reveal that she had got a bee inked on the back of her ear. As the BBC reported at the time, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer simply captioned the post "Forever" but everyone received the message loud and clear since the insect had already become an impactful symbol by then. A few days after the bombing, tattooist Sam Barber created The Manchester Tattoo Appeal and offered to ink a bee on people for £50, which she then donated to support the victims and their families.

Ariana Grande reveals new bee tattoo behind her ear. The bee is often associated with Manchester and was used as a symbol of strength and unity following the attack at her concert last May. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/6e3HnUJ3da — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 24, 2018

According to CNN, Barber proudly asserted that the adorable but important insect was the "obvious choice as a symbol of strength" for "the city that has always stuck together." And Manchester did indeed stick together as several tattoo parlors quickly offered the same proposition to raise money for the victims. Ultimately, all these artists managed to raise over half a million pounds for the cause.